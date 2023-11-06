Inside Nebraska publisher Zack Carpenter and senior staff writer Greg Smith break down an absolutely loaded 35 minutes with Matt Rhule at the Nebraska football coach's latest Monday media availability.

In what was one of Rhule's best and most revealing press conferences since his arrival in Lincoln, the Huskers coach unloaded some more thoughts on:

>> Michigan's sign-stealing scandal and how it affected the Huskers.

>> Big Ten officials and, more specifically, the inexcusable wrong calls on replay reviews that have made a profound impact on two Nebraska games this season – first against Minnesota and then against Michigan State.

>> Heinrich Haarberg's unquestioned status as the Huskers' starting QB, what it's like to play the position at Nebraska, especially with all of the incredibly difficult challenges this offense has tasked him with doing.

>> Living in the fish bowl of Nebraska football.

>> Thoughts on the Maryland offense, led by quarterback Taulia Tagavoiloa who he compared to Patrick Mahomes and a Blackshirts defense that has done everything great except for two things: Takeaways and limiting explosive pass plays.

