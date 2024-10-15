WATCH: Dylan Raiola, Tony White, Marcus Satterfield preview Indiana

Nebraska football heads into an unforeseen national spotlight showdown with Indiana on Saturday.

The Huskers (5-1 overall, 2-1 Big Ten) are just outside the latest AP Top 25 poll (second-most points in the "others receiving votes" category) and the Hoosiers (6-0, 3-0) remain unbeaten as the 16th-ranked team in the country.

Nebraska-Indiana is getting the Big Noon Kickoff treatment for their 12 p.m. ET matchup in Bloomington, where QB Dylan Raiola, DC Tony White and OC Marcus Satterfield will look to match wits with Curt Cignetti's Hoosier program.

Hear from Raiola, White, Satterfield and a handful of other Huskers – LB John Bullock, LB Javin Wright, DL Ty Robinson, RB Emmett Johnson and WR Isaiah Neyor – as they previewed the upcoming matchup during Nebraska's weekly Tuesday media availability.

