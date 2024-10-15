Takeaways: All-B1G Ceyair, Javin's impact vs IU, Raiola midyear review

in other news
Recruiting Rumor Mill: High-profile prospects return from big visits
Rivals' Adam Gorney sifts through the latest recruiting rumor mill after a busy weekend.
Nebraska RB commit Conor Booth chasing state championship, rushing records
2025 Nebraska RB commit Conor Booth updates his senior year, amidst his chase of a state championship and records
Conversations with Clouse: October 13
Join Inside Nebraska recruiting analyst Nate Clouse as he answers reader questions live on our Insider's Board.
Red beats White as Connor Essegian's 3-ball shines
The Nebraska basketball program hosted a public scrimmage on Sunday at the Bob Devaney Center.
Nebraska barely misses cut in latest AP Top 25 poll
For the second week in a row, the Huskers just barely missed the cut for a ranking in the AP Top 25 poll.
Indiana has exploded out of the gates to become THE biggest story in the Big Ten and one of the most prominent stories of the year over the first half of the college football season.
If Matt Rhule, Dylan Raiola and Nebraska football takes down the Hoosiers with an upset on Saturday (Indiana opened as a 3.5-point home favorite and is now favored at -7), then the Huskers could very well replace IU as the next hot thing in the sport ahead of what would be a ranked matchup at Ohio State the following week.
One thing at a time, though.
First up is Rhule and the Huskers’ focus on the road trip to Bloomington and another big-time Big Ten matchup coming up in four days.
Here are three key takeaways from Rhule’s time at the mic on Monday during his weekly game week press conference, all of which could be heavy factors in the matchup with the unbeaten Hoosiers.
