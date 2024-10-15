Takeaways: All-B1G Ceyair, Javin's impact vs IU, Raiola midyear review

Indiana has exploded out of the gates to become THE biggest story in the Big Ten and one of the most prominent stories of the year over the first half of the college football season.

If Matt Rhule, Dylan Raiola and Nebraska football takes down the Hoosiers with an upset on Saturday (Indiana opened as a 3.5-point home favorite and is now favored at -7), then the Huskers could very well replace IU as the next hot thing in the sport ahead of what would be a ranked matchup at Ohio State the following week.

One thing at a time, though.

First up is Rhule and the Huskers’ focus on the road trip to Bloomington and another big-time Big Ten matchup coming up in four days.

Here are three key takeaways from Rhule’s time at the mic on Monday during his weekly game week press conference, all of which could be heavy factors in the matchup with the unbeaten Hoosiers.