Another disappointing, gut-wrenching end to the season is now over for Nebraska football. The Huskers lost their fourth straight game to close Year 1 of the Matt Rhule Era at 5-7 following a 13-10 loss – yes, ANOTHER 13-10 loss this year – to Iowa on Black Friday.

Inside Nebraska publisher Zack Carpenter and senior writer Greg Smith are here to break it all down, taking a look back at what went wrong against the Hawkeyes, how the late-season collapse happened and a look ahead to what's next for the Huskers this offseason.

Step 1: Find a quarterback.

Also Step 1: Pay Tony White his money.

