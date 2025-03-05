Rapid Recap: First impressions of three new assistants

Inside Nebraska's Steve Marik and Tim Verghese offer their first impressions of the three new Nebraska football assistant coaches after their debut press conference on Tuesday – special teams coordinator Mike Ekeler, defensive line coach Terry Bradden and defensive backs coach Addison Williams.

