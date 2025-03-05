Addison Williams: Press philosophy, three coaching mentors & Donovan Jones

Nebraska football has a new sheriff in town in the defensive backs room – Addison Williams.

Williams is part of a massive overhaul on Matt Rhule's Year 3 coaching staff. There will be someone leading the way at all three coordinator spots (offensive, defensive and special teams) – plus receivers, defensive line and outside linebackers – who have ever held that coaching position with the Huskers during spring ball or fall camp.

You can use the phrase last but certainly not least for the new man at the helm of Nebraska's defensive backs room. On Tuesday, as the Huskers look to improve a unit that dropped from 40th nationally in passing defense in 2023 to 65th in 2024 (in terms of average passing yards allowed per game), we got our first extended look at Williams and how he will operate in Lincoln.