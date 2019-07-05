After listing our top-five players in the conference at each position going into the 2019 season, now it's time to evaluate some big picture storylines that could shape how the Big Ten plays out. We wrap up our annual Ranking the Big Ten series today by listing the best conference matchups of the season, which will define who ends up in Indianapolis in December. Related: QB | RB | WR | TE | C | G | T | DE | DT | ILB | OLB | CB | S | K | P | RET | Toughest Schedules | Best Non-Conference Games

1. Ohio State at Michigan - Nov. 30

It's the obvious and easy pick, but the annual Ohio State vs. Michigan rivalry should once again prove to be one of the most important Big Ten games of the season.

If the Wolverines can make it through a meat-grinder schedule and stay in the College Football Playoff picture, will Jim Harbaugh finally be able to defeat the Buckeyes? His future at UM could depend on it. Then there's new OSU coach Ryan Day, who will make his debut in the series and will be filling some awfully big shoes in trying to keep up what Urban Meyer had done in the rivalry. Plus, the game is back in Ann Arbor after Ohio State humiliated Michigan last year in Columbus, so the animosity will be flowing.

2. Ohio State at Nebraska - Sept. 28

Assuming Nebraska does what's it's supposed to through the first four games of the season, this could shape up to be one of the biggest regular-season home games Lincoln has seen in years.

If the Huskers start off 4-0 or even 3-1 and the Buckeyes do the same, there's a chance this game could be in the national spotlight that week, with ESPN's College GameDay possibly coming back to NU for the first time since 2007. Looking at the very early Vegas point spreads, the only game on Nebraska's schedule where it's listed as the underdog is against Ohio State. Should the Huskers pull out a win, it could set the tone for a special season.

3. Michigan State at Michigan - Nov. 16

Just as Harbaugh is facing building pressure to take Michigan over the hump, the same can be said for Mark Dantonio at Michigan State. The Spartans fell far short of expectations last year, primarily because of an absolutely putrid offense. MSU has arguably the best defense in the Big Ten, and whatever tweaks it's made to improve the offense will have ample time to settle in by the time this game rolls around. Beating the in-state rival on the road would be a perfect way for Dantonio to get his program back on track, while a loss for Harbaugh and the Wolverines would turn up the heat full blast heading into the Ohio State game two weeks later.

4. Iowa at Nebraska - Nov. 29

The Big Ten did all it could to make Nebraska-Iowa a rivalry from the day the Huskers joined the conference. While it took some time to get there organically, that mission has been accomplished. The disdain between the fan bases seems to have carried over to the two programs, as last year's meeting in Iowa City featured a pre-game dust-up between the players and plenty more jawing throughout the game. Many felt that the only way for Nebraska to truly consider Iowa a rival was for the Hawkeyes to win some games. Well, Iowa has claimed the past four matchups and five of the eight games since NU joined the Big Ten. This season could be the most meaningful showdown yet, as there's a chance the annual Black Friday tilt could decide the West Division.

5. Michigan at Wisconsin - Sept. 21