As the 2019 season draws nearer by the day, it's time to start taking a look at some of the top players to watch in the Big Ten Conference. We continue our annual Ranking the Big Ten series today with the safeties, a cast full of all-conference and future NFL talent.

1. Jordan Fuller, Ohio State

Fuller came to Ohio State as one of the more coveted cornerback recruits in the 2016 class, but he quickly moved to safety and won a starting job entering his sophomore season. He was a third-team All-Big Ten selection in 2017 and followed that up by being named first-team all-conference by the media as a junior after racking up a team-high 81 tackles, four pass breakups, an interception, and two fumble recoveries. Fuller now enters his senior campaign as a unanimous preseason first-team All-Big Ten pick, and he could be in for his best season yet as a Buckeye.

2. Josh Metellus, Michigan

Metellus took over as one of Michigan's starting safeties as a true sophomore in 2017, and he's been a fixture in the Wolverines' secondary ever since. The native of Pembroke Pines, Fla., had his best season yet last year as a junior, intercepting four passes and returning one for a touchdown to go along with 48 total tackles. He was named a consensus second-team All-Big Ten selection for his efforts. Now Metellus joins Fuller as a near unanimous pick for preseason first-team all-conference honors entering his final season in Ann Arbor.

3. Antoine Brooks, Maryland

Brooks was around the football as much as any Maryland defender in 2018, ranking third on the team with 68 tackles, first with 8.5 TFLs, and added 2.5 sacks and an interception. The Lanham, Md., native was named second-team All-Big Ten by the conference's media and was an honorable mention selection by the coaches. Now a senior, Brooks has already earned preseason second-team all-league honors from Athlon.

4. Geno Stone, Iowa

This season will be Stone's first as a full-time starter at Iowa, but he's expected to step up as the next leader of the secondary for the Hawkeyes in 2019. He played in 13 games with eight starts at strong safety last year as a sophomore, finishing with 39 tackles, four interceptions, a forced fumble, and a pick-six. Stone earned honorable mention All-Big Ten honors, and he enters his junior season as a preseason second-team all-conference pick by Athlon.

5. Marcelino Ball, Indiana