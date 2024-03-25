Inside Nebraska has confirmed Husker redshirt freshman guard Ramel Lloyd Jr. entered his name in the transfer portal on Monday.

Lloyd spent the past two seasons at Nebraska but never appeared in a game. After redshirting his first season in Lincoln, the 2022-23 campaign, the 6-foot-6, 210-pounder didn't see the court this year as Nebraska qualified for the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 10 years.

The most action Lloyd had on a game court came last August in a preseason trip to Spain, where Nebraska played three games against local competition. Lloyd averaged 5.7 points, 8.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.0 steals per game, ranking second in rebounding and third in both assists and steals while posting a team-best 4-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio.

In Lloyd's final game in Spain, he recorded 10 points, eight rebounds and four steals in a win.

Lloyd, a former three-star recruit out of Sierra Canyon High School in California, will have three seasons of eligibility at his next stop.

After the loss to Texas A&M in Memphis, Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg spoke about taking the next step with the program and building a roster that can turn Nebraska into a consistent NCAA Tournament team.

"And for us now, we hope to have a good core coming back to our team next season, and obviously we need to add," Hoiberg said. "We need to get more players like we've built our roster the last couple of years that our fan base can be proud of every time they step on the floor. And I'm confident we'll do that.

"It's there. There's no reason this team can't have sustained success. This can't be another decade before Nebraska gets back in the NCAA Tournament. We need to be there again next year."

The Huskers had three seniors move on from the program, including Keisei Tominaga, Josiah Allick and Jarron Coleman.

Nebraska now has two open scholarships remaining. Here's the updated projection for the 2024-25 roster: