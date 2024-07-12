Nebraska football once again returns one of the most experienced offensive line units not just in the Big Ten but also the entire country. Leading the way is fiery OL coach Donovan Raiola, who is entering his third season leading the Huskers’ position group and has OL assistant Aaron Coeling alongside him for a third year as well.

It’s a duo that has now racked up a good amount of experience in both the coaching realm and as former players. Both started 39 games as offensive linemen during their collegiate playing days, both earned spots on three all-conference teams, and they are just one year apart in terms of college coaching experience (Raiola is in Year 11; Coeling is in Year 10).

The two men leading the Huskers’ offensive line in 2024, therefore, share at least one significant thing in common with their pupils: Experience. There’s a ton of it up and down that O-line room, both in the coaches’ offices and in the locker room itself.

“Going into our third year together with myself and Coach Coeling, I mean, those guys have really bought in,” Raiola said. “Now it's kind of like a machine. The room runs itself. We still got to correct them and get things right every once in a while, but it's just fun watching those older guys just speak up more and then bring those young guys along. And then when the young guys get older, then they'll see what it looks like, and they'll be able to do the same.”

Raiola spent time pouring over many of those experienced veteran players during a 15-minute interview Tuesday night on Huskers Radio Network. Here’s his breakdown of the position room, including progress reports on players such as Georgia transfer Jacob Hood, Utah transfer Tyler Knaak and both the redshirt freshmen and true freshmen.