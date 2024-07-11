Donovan Raiola: Turner Corcoran status update, a unique origin story & more
Nebraska football offensive line coach Donovan Raiola will lead a position group loaded with experience and veteran starters in 2024.
The Huskers’ third-year position coach made a 15-minute appearance Tuesday night on Huskers Radio Network to discuss that group. We will have more this week from Raiola’s interview including his full comments on the OL personnel.
For now, here are the five main takeaways from Raiola’s time at the mic:
=================================
ENJOYING INSIDE NEBRASKA?
>> CONSIDER AN ALL-ACCESS SUBSCRIPTION for less than $2/week to unlock all of our premium articles and sound off on the hot topics on our INSIDER'S BOARD
>> Follow us on Twitter (@NebraskaRivals) and Instagram (@nebraskarivals)
>> Subscribe for free to the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news