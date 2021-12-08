R100 WR Shazz Preston focused on four, will decide Dec. 15

There's only a week left until the start of the early NCAA signing period for football recruits, and now that Nebraska's new coaching staff has been mostly settled, they are on the recruiting trail attempting to get some difference-makers into this class at this late date.

New Husker assistant coach Mickey Joseph has been casting a wide net in the state of Louisiana in hopes of potentially landing some big fish.

In the case of Rivals100 receiver Shazz Preston, it may be too little too late where Nebraska is concerned.

"Yes, Nebraska has offered me and Coach Mickey (Joseph) is recruiting me for them," Preston shared. "I mean, I don't really know about Nebraska, but they seem like a good school. Coach Mickey hasn't really discussed their plan for me yet. It seems like a pretty cool school, though."

Preston did have an in-home visit with new NU assistant Mickey Joseph this week, but he was still recruiting for LSU at the time. He has also had in-homes with Texas and Alabama this week.

He plans to have a signing day announcement on December 15 and, as of today, Preston said he is still mostly focused on LSU, Alabama Texas and Georgia.

"I really don't have a leader right now, but probably late Sunday or Monday I will have one," Preston stated. "I'm looking at the offensive system at the school, the atmosphere, the coaching staff and their plan [for me]. I'd like to play in a spread or open-wide offense with a good passing game."

Preston has taken visits to all four of those programs and said he'll "probably not" take a trip anywhere this weekend.