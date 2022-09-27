CLICK THIS LINK that will take you to the sign-up page, and use promo code HUSKERS30 at signup to claim the offer. There is no expiration date to sign up for this free trial.

We are running a 30-day free trial promotion to Inside Nebraska that gives you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board.

Here are some quick notes from what Joseph and the players said at the podium:

Huskers interim head coach Mickey Joseph , as well as a few players, met with the media on Tuesday morning, one day after the team released a two-deep depth chart with a few minor tweaks .

The first of two bye weeks for Nebraska's football program this season has come and gone. Now the Huskers (1-3) get back to the grind of the season and begin the Big Ten Conference slate. They will host Indiana (3-1) at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.

>> Joseph said the team is looking at this week as a fresh start. He understands Indiana's offense wants to play fast.

The Hoosiers had 104 snaps in their loss to Cincinnati last Saturday, Joseph said. He added that he'll work with the scout team this week, working with them to line up as quickly as they can to help prepare the defense.

>> Offensive lineman Kevin Williams Jr. has a high-ankle sprain and will be out for this weekend's game. Joseph said that Williams will be out for "2-3 weeks."

>> Ethan Piper, an in-state product from Norfolk Catholic, will get the start at left guard, a position he started seven games at in the 2020 season.

>> Joseph said interim defensive coordinator Bill Busch eliminated some things that were done earlier this season by Erik Chinander. The hope is the defense won't have as much on its plate, which can help it play faster and line up quicker.

>> Coming back from New Orleans helped slow things down for Joseph, who was in Louisiana recruiting. Life has been hectic for Joseph since becoming the interim head coach.

>> With Ajay Allen out for the season with a collarbone injury, Joseph said he's not worried about the running back room behind starter Anthony Grant. Joseph liked that Gabe Ervin Jr. stayed locked-in while he wasn't getting carries. Ervin has impressed Joseph.

>> Joseph said it will be important to re-recruit the current members of the team due to the transfer portal being such a big part of today's college football.

>> Joseph has told the team to block out the outside noise and worry about Indiana. He knows his audition for the head coaching job has already started. He has eight games left to impress, and he knows it.

>> Joseph said he likes Omar Brown and wants him close to the ball, which is why he was moved from safety to nickel. Brown, a former FCS All-American at Northern Iowa, came to Nebraska as a corner before moving to safety.

>> Joseph likes what he's seen from true freshman corner Malcolm Hartzog. "He doesn't blink," the coach said. Hartzog was listed as one of the backups behind starter Tommi Hill, who struggled against Oklahoma.