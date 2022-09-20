CLICK THIS LINK that will take you to the sign-up page, and use promo code HUSKERS30 at signup to claim the offer. There is no expiration date to sign up for this free trial.

Ajay Allen is done for the season.

The Nebraska true freshman running back suffered an injury during the Huskers' loss to Oklahoma on Saturday. He will miss the rest of the year, Nebraska interim coach Mickey Joseph said on Tuesday, and he will take a redshirt this season.

"He had surgery (Monday)," Joseph said. "He's back home. His mother's in town. He's doing fine. He came out of surgery, and it went well. He's gonna miss the rest of the season. It's gonna hurt us. But Gabe (Ervin Jr.'s) a back capable of getting it done."

Sources indicated to Inside Nebraska that Allen suffered a broken collarbone during the game against the Sooners. Allen got hurt during a second-down run during the Huskers' third drive of the second half. He left the game and went to the locker room and did not return to the game.

The Husker running back is the latest prominent Nebraska player who has suffered a season-ending injury. Joseph announced following the Oklahoma game that starting left tackle Teddy Prochazka will miss the rest of the season and will also be redshirting the rest of this season. True freshman receiver Decoldest Crawford also suffered a season-ending injury, which occurred during fall camp.

Prochazka suffered an injury during the Huskers' third game of the season against Georgia Southern and missed their matchup with Oklahoma.

Allen was one of the Huskers' top performers against the Sooners, providing a spark by rushing for 49 yards on 11 carries (4.5 yards per carry), and he was on his way to a season-high in snaps. He saw 21 snaps after getting 22 snaps against Georgia Southern the week prior. He finishes his first college season with 190 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 33 carries with 5.8 yards per carry across 73 total snaps.