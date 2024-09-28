Pregame Sights: Who made Nebraska travel roster?
West Lafayette, Ind. — The Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-1) hit the road for the the first time this season on Saturday for an 11 a.m. game against the Purdue Boilermakers (1-2).Outside of the 2020 COVID...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news