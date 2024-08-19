- WR
Recapping Nebraska's three open practices, debating best newcomers in fall camp and giving clarity on Huskers' CB2 spot.
Jaylen Lloyd is bigger as he heads into Year 2 at Nebraska, but still really fast.
Highlights of Nebraska's third open fall camp practice, plus presser video of Marcus Satterfield and the players.
It's clear that Nebraska's football program is focused on improving in late-game situations.
Nebraska released the contract and salary info for new secondary coach John Butler and senior assistant Jamar Mozee.
