Here’s a quick recap of what Nebraska head coach Scott Frost had to say following the Huskers' 42-38 win over Illinois on Saturday night...

***Frost said this was “an emotional game” and that he was proud of the way his team got better across the board. However, he said there was obviously plenty to fix.

***Frost said Tom Osborne is always telling him about the importance of turnovers, and he tries to make that just as big of emphasis with his team as Osborne did when he was coaching.

But no matter how much they work on ball security, NU continues to “spot teams advantages” by giving the ball away.

***Frost said the main message to the team last week as finding a way to finish games, and this week it was about staying calm no matter the situation and “nobody panicking, nobody worrying; just going out and playing.”

Frost said he never saw anyone on the sideline panic or worry during the game, and he was proud of the way his team overcame adversity.

***On the performance of Wan’Dale Robinson, Frost said: “We got one there. We’ve got a real guy there.” Frost said it wasn’t just about Robinson’s talent, either, as he showed great heart and “wanted the ball” when the game was on the line. “He wanted to take over that game, and in a lot of ways he did. I’m glad he’s wearing Scarlet and Cream.”

***Frost was a little chippy after a question about the play calling, specifically how his players were asked about it last week, but he wasn’t.

Frost said he felt good about every play he called tonight except for one – the third-down play out of I-formation at the goal line toward the end of the game when NU failed to score a touchdown and put the game away.

***Frost said the flip side to the end of the game was how well the defense responded to close out the win. He said the defense had been in that same situation “at least two other times” and didn’t get the stop.

***Frost said he heard “the whispers” about Adrian Martinez not looking like the same player he was last year, “and nobody is going to be saying that after tonight.” Frost said Martinez could obviously get better, but he showed that he’s “a winner, a great player, and he’ll continue to lead us.”

***Frost said Illinois’ defense got a little tired at the end of the game from being on the field for so many plays, but he was prouder of how well the offense ran the ball in the second half, especially the fourth quarter.

***On finally getting his first road win at Nebraska, Frost said simply: “We are where we are.” He said they could easily be 4-0 and a top-15 team and could just as easily be 2-2 with everyone saying how bad they are.

All he cared about was that the Huskers were “a lot better than we were in Week 1 and a lot better than we were four games into last season for sure.” As long as that continues, NU will be alright.

***Frost said he hadn’t watched a lot of Ohio State yet, but from what he’s seen he thinks the Buckeyes were “as good of a team as I’ve seen since I’ve been in the Big Ten.”

***Frost said Cam Taylor-Britt was “a warrior” for the way he played through his shoulder injury. He said Taylor-Britt was one of a handful of guys who played through pain to help their team win tonight.

***Frost said the calls on penalties would eventually start to even out in Nebraska’s favor, but added that they hadn’t gone NU’s way for a long time. He stopped there, “so I don’t get into any trouble, but sooner or later it’s going to go our way.”