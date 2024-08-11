Today's biggest takeaways are from running back Gabe Ervin Jr. and receivers Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda and Janiran Bonner .

Player Takeaways features the most interesting note, quote or observation from the group of Nebraska football standouts who spoke at the Huskers' most recent press conference.

=================================

ENJOYING INSIDE NEBRASKA?

>> CONSIDER AN ALL-ACCESS SUBSCRIPTION for less than $2/week to unlock all of our premium articles and sound off on the hot topics on our INSIDER'S BOARD

>> Follow us on Twitter (@NebraskaRivals) and Instagram (@nebraskarivals)

>> Subscribe for FREE to the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel to get even more daily content on all things Nebraska