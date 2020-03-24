A lot has changed in the country over the last two weeks. The Nebraska football team went from conducting their second practice of the spring on Mar. 11, to having things indefinitely shutdown by Mar. 12. Talking publicly for the first time since the nationwide COVID-19 stoppage, NU head coach Scott Frost finds himself like a lot of Americans. “We are like everybody else,” Frost said Tuesday night on the Husker Sports Network. “We are frustrated and concerned, and a little bit bored and anxious to get back to a normal state of affairs and our regular lives. Everybody’s safety and well-being is the most important thing, and we are dealing with it like everybody else.”

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost and his staff have daily meetings on Zoom right now. (Nate Clouse)

Frost said things happened so fast over the last two weeks, but he feels like they have continued to handle things in a proper manner. However, telling his football team to basically go home and shut things down was not an easy conversation. “We actually went in the indoor (facility) and spread everybody out to kind of obey the social distancing order and kind of gave our guys a tentative game plan,” Frost said. “Things seemed to be changing every 24 to 48 hours, but hopefully, at some point, we are going to get the guys back on campus. “Their safety and health is our No. 1 concern. Getting them back so they can at least focus on academics and making sure their grades are right with online courses is important. We are kind of in a holding pattern right now but trying to communicate with our kids as well as we can, and keeping them happy and healthy.” That means arguably the two most important people Frost leans on for guidance is nutritionist Dave Ellis and Executive Associate AD for Academics Dennis Leblanc. Both Ellis and Leblanc have been doing an outstanding job making sure the right things are in place from both a nutrition and academic standpoint, despite the campus-wide UNL shutdown. “At Nebraska, we tell our recruits and players that Nebraska has always been about developing student-athletes and people better than anybody else,” Frost said. “We couldn’t do it if we didn’t have the best of the best. Dave Ellis and Dennis Leblanc are the best at what they do in the country. “We are leaning heavily on those guys right now. We have quite a few kids that are still here in town. Honestly, it’s probably safer for them here than going home, or they had rehab to do. We have quite a few kids still in town, but not a huge part of the team. We need to be able to take care of those guys. Dave has done a good job in making sure the meals continue. Our guys are getting grab and go’s, so they aren’t around each other to eat. So, they are social distancing, but still getting the nutrition they need.

Nebraska nutritionist Dave Ellis and his staff continue to provide meal services for NU's student-athletes. (Nate Clouse)