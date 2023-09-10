Nebraska football will be the betting favorite for the first time in three games this season as the opening betting line has been set for the Huskers' home opener against Northern Illinois next Saturday.

The Huskers (0-2) have opened as 10-point favorites over the Huskies (1-1), and the over/under has opened at 47.5 points for Matt Rhule's first home game as Nebraska's head coach.

Nebraska is coming off two straight frustrating losses in which turnovers, penalties, mistakes and other self-inflicted wounds hurt its chances to beat Minnesota (2-0) and No. 22-ranked Colorado (2-0).

The Huskers fell 13-10 to the Gophers in their Thursday night season opener in Week 1 as three interceptions from quarterback Jeff Sims and a late fumble by Anthony Grant proved to be crippling.

Against the Buffs, it was more of the same story in 36-14 loss as a strong defensive effort was wasted due to more poor decision making and bad ball security from its quarterback. Sims threw another interception, lost two fumbles after he dropped shotgun snaps and lost another fumble on a handoff exchange. Those giveaways, two of which came in the final five minutes of the first half, led to a 13-0 halftime lead for Colorado, which had been held scoreless by the Husker defense until the 4:20 mark of the second quarter.