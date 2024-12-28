WATCH: Nebraska-BC postgame presser with Matt Rhule, Dylan Raiola + more

NEW YORK – Nebraska football finally made it to a bowl game, and the Huskers made it count.

Matt Rhule's crew first controlled, then survived, the Boston College Eagles by going up 20-2 heading into the final seven minutes of the fourth quarter and then clinging to a 20-15 victory inside Yankee Stadium.

The win secured the Huskers a 7-6 overall record to close out Year 2 of the Rhule Era and gave the program its first winning season since 2016.

Hear from Rhule, quarterback Dylan Raiola, Pinstripe Bowl MVP running back Rahmir Johnson and defensive lineman Ty Robinson, who were all made available for postgame media interviews shortly after the game.

Watch those press conference videos of Rhule, Raiola and the Huskers in the links below and on the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel.