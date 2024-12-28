Nebraska-BC Game Notes: Husker player milestones, records + more

Nebraska football RB Kwinten Ives during the Nebraska-Boston College matchup in Saturday's Pinstripe Bowl (Photo by Jansen Coburn/Inside Nebraska)

NEW YORK – Nebraska football finished the season with a record of 7-6 overall following Saturday's 20-15 win over Boston College in the Pinstripe Bowl. Several Huskers saw notable performances in their final game of the year – and, for some, the final in their collegiate career – and a few players hit some career milestones during the rivalry game. Below are the most noteworthy from a gray, gloomy, rainy Saturday afternoon in The Bronx.

Advertisement

Nebraska football defensive standouts DeShon Singleton (left), Elijah Jeudy (16) and Ty Robinson (9) (Photo by Jansen Coburn/Inside Nebraska)

Nebraska-Boston College Game Notes: Player milestones, records + more

>> The appearance in the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl marked Nebraska’s 54th all-time bowl appearance and the Huskers’ first since 2016. Following today’s victory Nebraska has a 27-27 all-time record in bowl games. >> Matt Rhule improved to 2-2 in bowl games. Nebraska is the third school he has guided to a bowl game, including Temple and Baylor. >> Senior offensive tackle Bryce Benhart and senior defensive lineman Ty Robinson each played in their 60th career game at Nebraska, a school record. Benhart set a new Nebraska record with his 54th career start, surpassing place-kicker/punter Alex Henery who started 53 games. >> Freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola completed 23-of-31 passes for 231 yards and a touchdown in today’s game, pushing his season passing total to 2,826 yards, setting a Nebraska freshman passing record. The previous record was 2,617 yards by Adrian Martinez in 2018. >> Raiola’s 2,826 passing yards rank seventh overall on the Nebraska single-season passing list. >> Senior running back Rahmir Johnson, a Harlem native, scored his first rushing touchdown of the season and the seventh of his career to open the scoring. Johnson finished the game with 10 carries for 60 yards and finished his Nebraska career with 1,000 rushing yards. Johnson earned Pinstripe Bowl MVP honors with his performance in the game. >> Sophomore running back Emmett Johnson rushed for 68 yards in the game, pushing his career total to 1,002 yards. Johnson also caught five passes, including a 13-yard TD catch. He finished the season with 40 receptions, the most by a Husker running back since Marlon Lucky had a school-record 75 catches in 2007. >> Rahmir Johnson and Emmett Johnson became the 69th and 70th 1,000-yard career rushers in Nebraska history. >> Freshman receiver Jacory Barney Jr. caught three passes in the game, pushing his season receptions total to 55, tying a Nebraska freshman record. His pass reception total ties JD Spielman who had 55 receptions as a redshirt freshman in 2017. The receptions total is also tied for 10th overall on the NU single season receptions list. >> Redshirt freshman running back Kwinten Ives, a native of Beverly, N.J., scored his first career touchdown run on a two-yard run in the second quarter.

Nebraska football LB Vincent Shavers Jr. during Saturday's Nebraska-Boston College matchup in the Pinstripe Bowl (Photo by Jansen Coburn/Inside Nebraska)