Nebraska-BC Game Notes: Husker player milestones, records + more

NEW YORK – Nebraska football finished the season with a record of 7-6 overall following Saturday's 20-15 win over Boston College in the Pinstripe Bowl.
Several Huskers saw notable performances in their final game of the year – and, for some, the final in their collegiate career – and a few players hit some career milestones during the rivalry game. Below are the most noteworthy from a gray, gloomy, rainy Saturday afternoon in The Bronx.
Nebraska-Boston College Game Notes: Player milestones, records + more
>> The appearance in the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl marked Nebraska’s 54th all-time bowl appearance and the Huskers’ first since 2016. Following today’s victory Nebraska has a 27-27 all-time record in bowl games.
>> Matt Rhule improved to 2-2 in bowl games. Nebraska is the third school he has guided to a bowl game, including Temple and Baylor.
>> Senior offensive tackle Bryce Benhart and senior defensive lineman Ty Robinson each played in their 60th career game at Nebraska, a school record. Benhart set a new Nebraska record with his 54th career start, surpassing place-kicker/punter Alex Henery who started 53 games.
>> Freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola completed 23-of-31 passes for 231 yards and a touchdown in today’s game, pushing his season passing total to 2,826 yards, setting a Nebraska freshman passing record. The previous record was 2,617 yards by Adrian Martinez in 2018.
>> Raiola’s 2,826 passing yards rank seventh overall on the Nebraska single-season passing list.
>> Senior running back Rahmir Johnson, a Harlem native, scored his first rushing touchdown of the season and the seventh of his career to open the scoring. Johnson finished the game with 10 carries for 60 yards and finished his Nebraska career with 1,000 rushing yards. Johnson earned Pinstripe Bowl MVP honors with his performance in the game.
>> Sophomore running back Emmett Johnson rushed for 68 yards in the game, pushing his career total to 1,002 yards. Johnson also caught five passes, including a 13-yard TD catch. He finished the season with 40 receptions, the most by a Husker running back since Marlon Lucky had a school-record 75 catches in 2007.
>> Rahmir Johnson and Emmett Johnson became the 69th and 70th 1,000-yard career rushers in Nebraska history.
>> Freshman receiver Jacory Barney Jr. caught three passes in the game, pushing his season receptions total to 55, tying a Nebraska freshman record. His pass reception total ties JD Spielman who had 55 receptions as a redshirt freshman in 2017. The receptions total is also tied for 10th overall on the NU single season receptions list.
>> Redshirt freshman running back Kwinten Ives, a native of Beverly, N.J., scored his first career touchdown run on a two-yard run in the second quarter.
>> Freshman linebacker Vincent Shavers finished the game with six tackles, two tackles for loss, a sack and a forced fumble, all career highs.
>> All-Big Ten defensive lineman Ty Robinson closed his career with four tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, a sack and a PBU. Robinson finished the season with team-leading totals of 7.0 sacks and 12.5 tackles for loss.
>> Nebraska’s first scoring drive of the day covered 75 yards in 15 plays and consumed 6:32. It was the Huskers’ third scoring drive of the season of at least 15 plays.
>> Nebraska held Boston College to 47 rushing yards, marking the seventh opponent this season Nebraska has held to less than 80 rushing yards.
>> Tight end Thomas Fidone had five receptions for 50 yards, marking his second game of the season with five or more catches and his third game with at least 50 receiving yards.
>> Senior receiver Jahmal Banks had four catches for 79 yards and finished the season with a team-leading total of 587 receiving yards.
>> Nebraska had nine game captains for today’s game, and they were all seniors: Defensive lineman Nash Hutmacher, safety/rover Isaac Gifford, linebacker John Bullock, safety DeShon Singleton, defensive lineman Ty Robinson, running back Rahmir Johnson, JACK linebacker MJ Sherman, offensive tackle Bryce Benhart and center Ben Scott.