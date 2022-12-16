Alvano dazzled in the Class A state championship against Gretna while drilling five field goals, including the game-winning 45-yarder as time expired, and that clutch performance was followed almost instantly with an offer from the Huskers.

The new Nebraska coaching staff walked into a situation where a bonafide Power Five kicking talent was right in their backyard, and the Huskers closed the deal: Omaha Westside kicker Tristan Alvano has committed to Nebraska.

Alvano, whose field goals in that state championship came from distances of 50, 45, 44, 42 and 26 yards, came into the game with a preferred walk-on offer from the Huskers, but he was offered a full-ride scholarship the morning after. Boston College, Army, Air Force and North Dakota State were other programs offering Alvano a full-ride scholarship.

Alvano attended Nebraska’s last two visit weekends, and that’s where he got to know the new Husker staff well, especially special teams coordinator Ed Foley. Foley, who also visited Alvano at Westside on Thursday to continue building their relationship, made it very clear how badly the Huskers wanted Alvano in the program.

"It makes me feel special knowing that a coach already has that faith and belief in me," Alvano told Inside Nebraska. "That's really cool. He's (Foley) a great recruiter and just really a great guy. We could be having small talk sitting at a table eating a meal or something. He's just a great guy. I love talking to him, and he's just really easy to talk to. It's great to know that he has those thoughts about me."

Alvano is the second specialist in the Huskers’ 2023 class with a scholarship, as he joins Marco Ortiz, a former long snapper who transferred to Nebraska from Florida last week.