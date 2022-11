As he lined up for the biggest kick in his life, Tristan Alvano had to block out the noise from a wall of raucous Gretna fans in the stands behind him.

They sensed victory after their team took a 41-40 lead late in the fourth quarter of a classic battle for the Class A state championship.

It looked as if some late-game heroics led by quarterback Zane Flores would lead the Dragons to victory and a 13-0 season. Unfortunately, 1:55 remained on the clock. Plenty of time for Omaha Westside to give Alvano a say in how the game would end. All the Warriors had to do was get close enough to give their kicker a chance.

Flores had just done his job for the Dragons, now it was time for Alvano to do his.