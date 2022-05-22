Official visit to Nebraska sets a high bar for four-star OT Green

This weekend was the third opportunity for Rivals250 prospect Cayden Green up in Nebraska . The four-star offensive tackle from Lee's Summit (Mo.) North will take all five of his official visits and make a decision a couple of weeks after that. Green said today that the Huskers set the bar high following his first official visit.

“We left around 6:00 on Thursday and got there about 9:00 that night,” Green said. “On Friday we went and did all of the academic stuff. We toured the business center and met the academic people.

“On Saturday we did all of the football stuff. We got to do meetings, photo shoot, the tour and all of that yesterday.”

Green said that there was a small opportunity for him and his family to talk to the academic folks last time he was in Lincoln. This trip was more into the details and Green said that they spoke to a lot of people this weekend.

“Last time I was here we did have a chance to do some of the academic meetings but we didn’t have a lot of time. This trip we got a chance to get into the details and actually talk to a lot of the people.”

On the last visit to Nebraska, Green said that he had a chance to finally meet coach Donovan Raiola. Green came away impressed with coach Raiola and the two got a chance to watch a lot of film this weekend and spend some time talking to one another.

“We talked about everything,” Green said. “We got into the film room with him and the things he teaches is different and it’s interesting stuff. We talked about everything from football to the playoffs and stuff like that.”

Following the time with coach Raiola, Green said that he was able to see a good fit playing for Nebraska. He feels like Nebraska is running a pro-style offense and that would help him prepare for football after college.

“Yeah, I definitely think that I could play in their offense. I like what they are doing offensively. They run a pro-style and that will help get people ready for the next level. I really enjoyed seeing what they are doing up there this weekend.”