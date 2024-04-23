Inside Nebraska's Zack Carpenter and Tim Verghese give their analysis and takeaways from Tuesday's media availability with Nebraska football offensive coaches and players ahead of the Red-White spring game.

Zack fires away with some info from the Huskers' scrimmage over the weekend, they discuss Nebraska's continued quest to hit more explosive plays in 2024, dish out a handful of offensive players to watch in the spring game and touch on the deeper topic of running back usage in college football to answer the question: Why are so many people so nervous about the Husker RB room?

Watch Zack and Tim's video analysis in the link above or on the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel, where you can find all of our digital content including practice footage, press conferences and exclusive analysis from our team. Listen to the audio version of Rapid Recap on Apple Podcasts and Spotify below.

