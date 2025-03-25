Nebraska set to host Iowa sharpshooter Pryce Sandfort

Inside Nebraska has confirmed Nebraska will host Iowa transfer forward Pryce Sandfort for a visit on Wednesday.

The 6-foot-7, 210-pound Sandfort spent the past two seasons at Iowa, where he played in 65 career games with two starts. This season Sandfort averaged 8.8 points per game while shooting 40% on an average of 4.2 3-point attempts per game. He'll has two seasons of eligibility remaining at his next stop.

Sandfort also recorded 2.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game while shooting 63.6% from the free-throw line.

Shooting was one of the top traits Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg said he wanted to land from the transfer portal.

"We got to improve our shooting," Hoiberg said. "I mean, that's one thing, when you look at it, I think we made 100 less threes this year. So we'll go to work when the time presents itself, and it's going to be an important off season for us."

Sandfort would certainly provide shooting. In Iowa's 83-68 win over Nebraska in Lincoln in the regular season finale, Sandfort scored 16 points and went 4-of-6 from 3-point range.

Nebraska was close to landing Sandfort during his high school recruitment, but he wound up picking Iowa, where he played with his brother, Payton. Sandfort's father, Brian, is a native of Holdrege, Nebraska, and played college basketball at Hastings College in Nebraska.