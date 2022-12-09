Ochaun Mathis is headed to the NFL.

The Nebraska EDGE declared for the NFL Draft on Friday evening, choosing to end a five-year college career that saw him become a two-time Second Team All-Big 12 honoree across four seasons at TCU and one season at Nebraska.

"I want to start by showing my love and appreciation for the state of Nebraska and Big Red Nation for their unwavering support,” Mathis wrote in a tweet. “These are truly the greatest fans in the world. I would also like to express my gratitude to the coaching staff from the start of the season for recruiting and giving me an opportunity to be a part of a team that is geared toward greatness. As well as illuminating discipline here in a way that is unmatched. I would also like to thank Coach (Bill) Busch and Coach (Mike) Dawson for guiding the defense towards maintaining our faith, and the conviction that each week is a blessing to play and we should never take that for granted.

“Mickey Joseph, coach, I appreciate you through all the challenges we have faced together and appreciate your advice and mentorship. Lastly, and most importantly, I would like to thank God and my family, without them none of this would be possible. This has been a long journey and I am excited for it to continue. With that being said, I am happy to announce I will be declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft. Thank you to all of my supporters!