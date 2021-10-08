NU Visitor Preview: October 9th against Michigan

Nebraska had around 50 recruits in attendance last week against Northwestern. This weekend against Michigan the Huskers will have roughly 60 visitors in attendance ranging from 2022 commits and targets to class of 2025 visitors. Here is the HuskerOnline visitor preview for October 9, 2021.

2022 LB commit Ernest Hausmann (Sean Callahan)

2022 Commitment visitors

2022 Notable visitors

Vince Genatone will be back in Lincoln this weekend. Nebraska is clearly keeping him close but no offer yet for the North Platte Bulldog. There are a handful of other in-state players that I would consider to be priority walk-on types that will be in attendance but Spencer Pankratz is one to take note of. The 2020 grad from Highlands Ranch (Colo.) Valor Christian is a Furman transfer. He was a four-star recruit rated by Chris Sailer kicking out of high school. I removed Matthew James from the official visitor list. He will not be in attendance. This seems to be similar to London Hall last week.

2023 Commitment visitors

2023 Offered visitors

2023 Notable visitors

Nice looking group this weekend for Nebraska. It starts with Reese Mooney this weekend who has some really nice offers for a 5.6/3-star recruit. Mooney will be bringing a teammate with him as well. After Mooney, there is Braeden Marshall who is making the trip in from Florida. Malachi Coleman will be in attendance again. Coleman picked up his offer from Nebraska just a week ago. Kennedy McDowell is a very nice outside linebacker and possibly a defensive end recruit for Nebraska. McDowell picked up his offer this summer and was always interested in visiting Nebraska. Jordan Mayer gets mentioned because he is holding a couple of D1 offers already and visited Penn State back in September. I am still running down some more information on Kendall McDowell from Plano (Texas) John Paul II. His Twitter says that he is a baseball commit to Seminole State but he will be visiting Nebraska this weekend. There is another high number of 2023 recruits that are regional players that will be in town. Nebraska is clearly casting a wide net for the area players in 2023.

Notable 2024 visitors

Caleb Benning from Omaha (Neb.) Westside will be in attendance. Caleb is the son of former Nebraska running back Damon Benning. Benning is listed at 5-foot-11 and 180-pounds and plays wide receiver and defensive back.

Notable 2025 visitors