Now AAU teammates, Traudt and Green bonding on, off the court
Grand Island forward Isaac Traudt and Millard North forward Jasen Green are the top basketball prospects in the state, and both are at the top of Nebraska’s 2022 recruiting board.
This weekend, the two Rivals150 players became teammates on the 17U Nebraska Supreme UAA program.
Traudt and Green, who had never played against each other once in the past three high school seasons, got off to an impressive start together at the Star City Classic at Kinetic Sports Complex in Lincoln.
Nebraska Supreme started the weekend with two blowout wins and a close 59-56 loss to Bradley Beal Elite of the Nike EYBL circuit. Then they handed KC Run GMC – featuring 2022 five-star Mark Mitchell and four-star Kansas commit Grady Dick – a convincing 67-49 defeat to wrap up the tournament on Sunday.
Traudt scored 13 points while Green finished with seven points, 11 rebounds, and four blocks in the victory.
It’s only been four games, but Traudt and Green agreed that they had already developed a strong connection on the court in their first weekend as teammates.
It also turned out that Traudt took on the role of recruiter to convince Green to leave the EYBL MoKan Elite program and join Nebraska Supreme.
“Yeah, I helped a little bit,” Traudt said. “He said he was struggling with MoKan and wanted to switch either us or OSA (in Omaha), and I just basically told him we were building something special here and that he would compliment my game really well. It’s been going well so far.
“It’s definitely good chemistry. We look for each other quite a bit. Playing kind of similar positions, we have a feel for each other’s game. It’s been really fun so far, and it’s only going to continue to get better.”
Green said the opportunity to play alongside someone the caliber of Traudt was one of the main selling points in his decision.
“It was a pretty big factor because all the years that Isaac’s been a great prospect, I’ve actually never played against him before,” Green said. “It’s a great opportunity for me to see how he plays and to play with him as the two best players in the state. Iron sharpens iron.”
Along with sharing the floor as teammates, Traudt and Green also have a common interest on the recruiting front in Nebraska.
Traudt has scheduled an official visit with the Huskers on June 4-6, while Green locked in a trip to Lincoln on June 11-13.
While the recruiting talk has been limited so far, Traudt and Green have already discussed their respective opportunities at Nebraska.
There’s still a lot left to shake out with both players’ recruitments over the next few months, but they have already floated the idea of potentially teaming up again down the road.
“We’ve talked about recruiting a little bit,” Traudt said. “He’s doing an official at Nebraska, too. So we’ve talked about our situations there and that we like Nebraska. Maybe we’ll team up sometime in college, too.”