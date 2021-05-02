Grand Island forward Isaac Traudt and Millard North forward Jasen Green are the top basketball prospects in the state, and both are at the top of Nebraska’s 2022 recruiting board. This weekend, the two Rivals150 players became teammates on the 17U Nebraska Supreme UAA program. Traudt and Green, who had never played against each other once in the past three high school seasons, got off to an impressive start together at the Star City Classic at Kinetic Sports Complex in Lincoln.

Top 2022 Nebraska recruits Grand Island (Neb.) forward Isaac Traudt (left) and Millard (Neb.) North forward Jasen Green teamed up on the AAU circuit this weekend. (Robin Washut)

Nebraska Supreme started the weekend with two blowout wins and a close 59-56 loss to Bradley Beal Elite of the Nike EYBL circuit. Then they handed KC Run GMC – featuring 2022 five-star Mark Mitchell and four-star Kansas commit Grady Dick – a convincing 67-49 defeat to wrap up the tournament on Sunday. Traudt scored 13 points while Green finished with seven points, 11 rebounds, and four blocks in the victory. It’s only been four games, but Traudt and Green agreed that they had already developed a strong connection on the court in their first weekend as teammates. It also turned out that Traudt took on the role of recruiter to convince Green to leave the EYBL MoKan Elite program and join Nebraska Supreme. “Yeah, I helped a little bit,” Traudt said. “He said he was struggling with MoKan and wanted to switch either us or OSA (in Omaha), and I just basically told him we were building something special here and that he would compliment my game really well. It’s been going well so far. “It’s definitely good chemistry. We look for each other quite a bit. Playing kind of similar positions, we have a feel for each other’s game. It’s been really fun so far, and it’s only going to continue to get better.”