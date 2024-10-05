Notes and Observations from Omaha Central's win over Creighton Prep

Brice Williams and Juwan Gary made their way to Chicago for Big Ten Media Days. Here's what they talked about.
Full press conference video of Matt Rhule's lightning round session with the media ahead of Nebraska-Rutgers.
Rivals' Greg Smith has confirmed that a four-star WR committed to USC is visiting Nebraska this weekend.
Big Ten Media Days are underway for Nebraska's men's basketball team.
Here's a quick look at Rutgers and a handful of Scarlet Knights to keep an eye on.
Brice Williams and Juwan Gary made their way to Chicago for Big Ten Media Days. Here's what they talked about.
Full press conference video of Matt Rhule's lightning round session with the media ahead of Nebraska-Rutgers.
Rivals' Greg Smith has confirmed that a four-star WR committed to USC is visiting Nebraska this weekend.