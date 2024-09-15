Notable performances and snap counts for Nebraska newcomers against UNI

Instant analysis as Dylan Raiola and the Huskers easily took care of business against FCS opponent Northern Iowa.
Here are the three players of the game from Nebraska's win over Northern Iowa.
Get updates and join the discussion as the Huskers face FCS program Northern Iowa looking to start 3-0.
Nebraska pulled off a second straight sweep, this time over Wichita State, to improve to 8-1 on the season.
Notes on West Des Moines (Ia.) Valley 2026 four-star safety target Jayden McGregory and his teammates
Instant analysis as Dylan Raiola and the Huskers easily took care of business against FCS opponent Northern Iowa.
Here are the three players of the game from Nebraska's win over Northern Iowa.
Get updates and join the discussion as the Huskers face FCS program Northern Iowa looking to start 3-0.