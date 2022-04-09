Nixed in the ninth: Nebraska baseball drops second game to Rutgers 5-4

Once again Nebraska baseball brought the tying run to the plate in the ninth, and once again the Huskers failed to deliver. It was the third straight game that Nebraska had a chance to tie or take the lead in the ninth. The third time wasn't the charm as the Huskers (12-17) dropped their third straight game to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, 5-4.

Each pitcher faced three batters in the first inning. Nebraska’s Emmett Olson put together a traditional 1-2-3 inning. In the home half, Nebraska got a base runner in Cam Chick with a one-out walk. But, Chick was caught stealing and Max Anderson flew out to center field to end the Husker threat.

It wasn’t smooth sailing for Olson in the second.

The Scarlet Knights brought in a trio of runs on three hits and an error by Brice Matthews at shortstop. A double and two singles put Rutgers ahead 3-0 and the Scarlet Knights were looking for more with the bases loaded and Nick Cimillo coming to bat. Olson coaxed a pop out from the Big Ten’s leading batter to close the frame.

From then on, it was a pitchers duel.

Rutgers starter Nathan Florence made quick work of the Huskers in the second. Olson regained his footing in the third and began a stretch of four scoreless frames lasting to the seventh. In that time, only four runners reached base and three of those four were Huskers.

Florence flourished, retiring fifteen of the eighteen batters he faced between the second and sixth innings. He exited in the sixth after surrendering his first walk of the game compared to seven punchouts. Olson posted similar numbers. He sat down 14 of 15 Scarlet Knights with five strikeouts before leaving the game for CJ Hood in the seventh.

Hood claimed the final out and thus began a titanic bottom of the seventh for Nebraska. It started with a four-pitch walk for Griffin Everitt, and a one-out single from Nick Wimmers brought Colby Gomes to the plate.

Down 1-2 in the count, the junior mashed a ball to deep left. It hit off the patting of the outfield wall, and after some initial deliberation by the umpires, was ruled a home run. Rutgers head coach Steve Owens was furious. He stormed out of the dugout and was ejected moments later. After the dust settled, the score was tied 3-3.

It didn't take long for the Scarlet Knights to strike back. Tony Santa Maria launched a pitch from Braxton Bragg beyond the wall to put Rutgers back in front 5-3. Nebraska loaded the bases and found itself in a similar situation with two outs on the board.

Pinch hitter Leighton Banjoff walked to make it 5-4. Gomes stepped up once again but struck out swinging to end the rally. Nebraska had another chance in the ninth after a Chick single and Anderson walk. Everitt hit a sharp grounder to shortstop with two outs. It was an easy throw to second base to end it for the Scarlet Knights.

Nebraska came up empty once again.