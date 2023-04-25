"The past year at UNL has been great, but life goes on," Jones wrote in a tweet . "First of all, I'd like to thank God for me even having the opportunity, but I would also like to thank Coach Rhule, Coach Satt and Coach McGuire for giving me the opportunity to play for this team and compete. But with that being said, I will be entering my name into the transfer portal with four years of eligibility."

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound redshirt freshman joined the Huskers as their lone signee out of Florida in the 2022 class. He was a three-star prospect out of Olympia (Orlando) High School and was rated as the No. 74 receiver in the country and No. 75 player from the Sunshine State in his class.

Jones was a star in his high school career. He finished with 96 catches for 1,465 yards receiving and 17 touchdown catches in his final two seasons at Olympia – which was highlighted by 43 receptions for 718 yards and 10 touchdowns in just seven games as a junior. He also added two rushing touchdowns and two kickoff return touchdowns over his final two years.

Jones, however, did not play in a game during the 2022 season as he took a redshirt year. His lone action as a Husker came during Saturday's Red-White Spring Game as he finished with two catches for 10 yards.

His departure leaves Nebraska at 96 scholarship players, including 12 scholarship receivers, and follows the transfer portal entry of quarterback Richard Torres, who announced his decision on Tuesday as well.