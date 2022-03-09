Nebraska will definitely get visit from 4-star CB Wilson

Four-star cornerback Tay'shawn Wilson , from Houston (Texas) Mayde Creek, knew about a handful of schools he was likely going to visit, but hadn't set any trips up yet. The newest offer from Nebraska has changed some things on his list and he knows he will definitely make the trip to Lincoln to check out the Huskers .

Tay’Shawn Wilson is putting in a lot of work this spring. The 5-foot-10 and 170-pound cornerback has spring football as well as track. In any off time he is also working out trying to get ready for his senior season.

“We have spring football, but I am running track also,” Wilson said. “I am running track and grinding also. I run the 100m, 200m, 4x100m and 4x200m. I have run a 10.62 100-meter dash and a 21.8 in the 200-meter dash.”

With all of the sports and training going on for Wilson it may seem tough to make a lot of visits. He will be taking trips. He just hasn’t had a chance to finalize any yet.

“We haven’t planned any visits yet. We are trying to figure out where we want to go this spring.”

As of right, now there are three schools that Wilson wants to visit. All three are in-state schools. He is open to visiting all of the schools that have offered him, however.

“Out of the schools that have been recruiting me, I would say Texas, Baylor and Houston. I would also say that I appreciate all of the schools that have offered me. I am looking at everywhere when it comes to me deciding where I will call home.”

Wilson said conversations have started with his family to discuss his official visits, but he isn’t sure when he will start taking them yet or to which schools either.

“Not yet,” Wilson said. “We have been thinking about it a lot. I have been talking to my uncle. We are still figuring everything out.”



