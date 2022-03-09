Nebraska will definitely get visit from 4-star CB Wilson
Four-star cornerback Tay'shawn Wilson, from Houston (Texas) Mayde Creek, knew about a handful of schools he was likely going to visit, but hadn't set any trips up yet. The newest offer from Nebraska has changed some things on his list and he knows he will definitely make the trip to Lincoln to check out the Huskers.
Tay’Shawn Wilson is putting in a lot of work this spring. The 5-foot-10 and 170-pound cornerback has spring football as well as track. In any off time he is also working out trying to get ready for his senior season.
“We have spring football, but I am running track also,” Wilson said. “I am running track and grinding also. I run the 100m, 200m, 4x100m and 4x200m. I have run a 10.62 100-meter dash and a 21.8 in the 200-meter dash.”
With all of the sports and training going on for Wilson it may seem tough to make a lot of visits. He will be taking trips. He just hasn’t had a chance to finalize any yet.
“We haven’t planned any visits yet. We are trying to figure out where we want to go this spring.”
As of right, now there are three schools that Wilson wants to visit. All three are in-state schools. He is open to visiting all of the schools that have offered him, however.
“Out of the schools that have been recruiting me, I would say Texas, Baylor and Houston. I would also say that I appreciate all of the schools that have offered me. I am looking at everywhere when it comes to me deciding where I will call home.”
Wilson said conversations have started with his family to discuss his official visits, but he isn’t sure when he will start taking them yet or to which schools either.
“Not yet,” Wilson said. “We have been thinking about it a lot. I have been talking to my uncle. We are still figuring everything out.”
The latest school to offer may have some ground to make up with Wilson, but they are charging hard. Nebraska got a needed boost with a new staff member that brought his name with him from Baylor to Nebraska.
“I am going to say this, Nebraska has been recruiting me very well. I have been talking to coach Vince Guinta. He was at Baylor. He said once he went to Nebraska he said I was one of the first guys he put on their board.
“He told me that I was one of the best guys that he has seen in coverage. He said I was the best cover corner that he has seen. He had been checking in on me from Baylor, but today when the offer from Nebraska came it’s been great.”
Today, Wilson caught up with the defensive backs coach from Nebraska when they offered. The coach really wants Wilson to come to Lincoln to start building a relationship with the staff under coach Scott Frost.
“I talked to coach Travis Fisher,” Wilson said. “I felt like he was straight-forward with me. He told me that I needed to come up and meet with the coaches to continue to build the relationship. He was straight-forward.”
The interest from Nebraska isn’t necessarily new. Prior to Guinta joining the Nebraska staff the Huskers were recruiting Wilson. Guinta has given Nebraska a shot in the arm though with Wilson. Wilson will also have a couple of friends on the team soon with a friend in the 2022 class and the 2023 class.
“Nebraska was recruiting me before today when they offered. Me and my uncle have been looking into them. Since Vince got to Nebraska they have been recruiting me a lot more.
“I have been thinking about visiting them because I will know a couple of guys on the team. I know Ajay Allen and I also know Dwight Bootle.”
With recruiting for Wilson there is now one certainty: he will be visiting Nebraska.
“No doubt, I am interested in taking a visit to Nebraska. We are definitely going to come out to visit Nebraska.”