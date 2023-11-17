Game day for Nebraska football is at our doorstep once again as the Huskers (5-5, 3-4 Big Ten) travel to Wisconsin (5-5, 3-4) for a massive primetime game on Saturday. As Nebraska and Wisconsin get ready for kick off (6:30 p.m. Central Time on NBC) the Inside Nebraska crew dishes out final score predictions for the game plus our staff's CFB Week 12 picks! >> GUESS THE SCORE CONTEST: Tell us your final score predictions IN THIS THREAD on our Insider's Board for a chance to win a free one-month or free one-year subscription! Scroll past the table of CFB staff picks below for more info. >> SUBSCRIBE: All access to our premium content & boards =========================

Nebraska at Wisconsin Final Score Predictions

Spread at time of picks: WISC -4.5 O/U 36.5 ZACK: Wisconsin 16, Nebraska 13 STEVE: Wisconsin 17, Nebraska 13 GREG: Wisconsin 23, Nebraska 3 JANSEN: Wisconsin 16, Nebraska 13

“The Ten” … Games to Pick

Week 12 Games Matchup Spread Nebraska (5-5) at Wisconsin (5-5) WISC -4.5 3 Michigan (10-0) at Maryland (6-4) MICH -19.0 10 Louisville (9-1) at Miami (6-4) LOU -1.0 Rutgers (6-4) at 12 Penn State (8-2) PSU -20.5 Purdue (3-7) at Northwestern (5-5) PUR -3.0 22 Utah (7-3) at 17 Arizona (7-3) ARIZ -1.0 1 Georgia (10-0) at 18 Tennessee (7-3) UGA -10.0 Illinois (5-5) at 16 Iowa (8-2) IOWA -3.0 21 Kansas State (7-3) at 25 Kansas (7-3) KSU -8.0 5 Washington (10-0) at 11 Oregon St (8-2) ORST -2.5

Week 12 CFB Picks ATS Zack Steve Greg Jansen Nebraska Nebraska Wisconsin Nebraska Maryland Michigan Michigan Michigan Miami - $ Louisville Miami - $ Louisville Rutgers Rutgers Penn State Rutgers N'Western - $ N'Western - $ Purdue N'Western - $ Arizona Utah - $ Utah - $ Utah - $ Georgia Georgia Georgia Georgia Illinois - $ Iowa Illinois - $ Iowa Kansas - $ Kansas - $ K-State Kansas - $ Oregon State Washington - $ Washington - $ Washington - $ Last week: 4-6 (4 pts) Last week: 6-4 (7 pts) Last week: 7-3 (7 pts) Last week: 6-4 (7 pts)

Season Standings After Week 11

Jansen: 57-48-5 (62 pts) Greg: 55-49-6 (62 pts) Zack: 50-56-4 (58 pts) Steve: 54-52-4 (57 pts)

Important notes: >>> Our 10 picks in the table above are made "Against the Spread." For example: If one of our staff members predicts Wisconsin to beat Nebraska, 21-20, they may still have Nebraska listed on the chart because they are predicting a Wisconsin win but do not believe the Badgers will cover the spread (which is -4.5 points in this case). For those unfamiliar with how ATS picks work, head to this link for a full rundown! >>> The spreads are locked in at 2 p.m. Wednesday every week. Each staff member had the same spread to consider. >>> Scoring System: 1 point awarded in the season standings for each correct pick, 1 bonus point awarded for correctly picking an upset straight up, 1 bonus point awarded for predicting the exact score + winner of Nebraska's game. >>> We will do weekly picks during the regular season, and we will extend it into the postseason if Nebraska reaches a bowl game. =========================

