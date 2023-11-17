Nebraska vs. Wisconsin final score predictions plus CFB Week 12 picks
Game day for Nebraska football is at our doorstep once again as the Huskers (5-5, 3-4 Big Ten) travel to Wisconsin (5-5, 3-4) for a massive primetime game on Saturday.
As Nebraska and Wisconsin get ready for kick off (6:30 p.m. Central Time on NBC) the Inside Nebraska crew dishes out final score predictions for the game plus our staff's CFB Week 12 picks!
>> GUESS THE SCORE CONTEST: Tell us your final score predictions IN THIS THREAD on our Insider's Board for a chance to win a free one-month or free one-year subscription! Scroll past the table of CFB staff picks below for more info.
>> SUBSCRIBE: All access to our premium content & boards
=========================
Nebraska at Wisconsin Final Score Predictions
Spread at time of picks:
WISC -4.5
O/U 36.5
ZACK: Wisconsin 16, Nebraska 13
STEVE: Wisconsin 17, Nebraska 13
GREG: Wisconsin 23, Nebraska 3
JANSEN: Wisconsin 16, Nebraska 13
“The Ten” … Games to Pick
|Matchup
|Spread
|
Nebraska (5-5) at Wisconsin (5-5)
|
WISC -4.5
|
3 Michigan (10-0) at Maryland (6-4)
|
MICH -19.0
|
10 Louisville (9-1) at Miami (6-4)
|
LOU -1.0
|
Rutgers (6-4) at 12 Penn State (8-2)
|
PSU -20.5
|
Purdue (3-7) at Northwestern (5-5)
|
PUR -3.0
|
22 Utah (7-3) at 17 Arizona (7-3)
|
ARIZ -1.0
|
1 Georgia (10-0) at 18 Tennessee (7-3)
|
UGA -10.0
|
Illinois (5-5) at 16 Iowa (8-2)
|
IOWA -3.0
|
21 Kansas State (7-3) at 25 Kansas (7-3)
|
KSU -8.0
|
5 Washington (10-0) at 11 Oregon St (8-2)
|
ORST -2.5
|Zack
|Steve
|Greg
|Jansen
|
Nebraska
|
Nebraska
|
Wisconsin
|
Nebraska
|
Maryland
|
Michigan
|
Michigan
|
Michigan
|
Miami - $
|
Louisville
|
Miami - $
|
Louisville
|
Rutgers
|
Rutgers
|
Penn State
|
Rutgers
|
N'Western - $
|
N'Western - $
|
Purdue
|
N'Western - $
|
Arizona
|
Utah - $
|
Utah - $
|
Utah - $
|
Georgia
|
Georgia
|
Georgia
|
Georgia
|
Illinois - $
|
Iowa
|
Illinois - $
|
Iowa
|
Kansas - $
|
Kansas - $
|
K-State
|
Kansas - $
|
Oregon State
|
Washington - $
|
Washington - $
|
Washington - $
|
Last week:
4-6 (4 pts)
|
Last week:
6-4 (7 pts)
|
Last week:
7-3 (7 pts)
|
Last week:
6-4 (7 pts)
Season Standings After Week 11
Jansen: 57-48-5 (62 pts)
Greg: 55-49-6 (62 pts)
Zack: 50-56-4 (58 pts)
Steve: 54-52-4 (57 pts)
Important notes:
>>> Our 10 picks in the table above are made "Against the Spread." For example: If one of our staff members predicts Wisconsin to beat Nebraska, 21-20, they may still have Nebraska listed on the chart because they are predicting a Wisconsin win but do not believe the Badgers will cover the spread (which is -4.5 points in this case). For those unfamiliar with how ATS picks work, head to this link for a full rundown!
>>> The spreads are locked in at 2 p.m. Wednesday every week. Each staff member had the same spread to consider.
>>> Scoring System: 1 point awarded in the season standings for each correct pick, 1 bonus point awarded for correctly picking an upset straight up, 1 bonus point awarded for predicting the exact score + winner of Nebraska's game.
>>> We will do weekly picks during the regular season, and we will extend it into the postseason if Nebraska reaches a bowl game.
=========================
Guess the Score Contest: Win a free one-year subscription
Head to THIS THREAD on our Insider's Board to give us your* prediction in our weekly Guess the Score Contest!
*yore
Free year = Pick the correct winner AND the exact final score
Free month = Pick the correct winner AND the closest to each team's score without going over each team's final point total
You may only enter one score prediction each week, and predictions lock one hour before kickoff. Maximum subscription prize per person is one year.
THIS YEAR'S CONTEST WINNERS:
Nebraska at Minnesota: None
at Colorado: Jaemekon
Northern Illinois: NU HZKRZ
Louisiana Tech: HuskerFitter98
Michigan: TheAdmiral1777 and argon – A rare dual winner!
at Illinois: Huskersrockin
Northwestern: HuskerRick
Purdue: gobigredno.1***
at Michigan State: saudi_aurora
Maryland: valleyred
***Our first one-year winner of the year! Correctly predicted the exact final score and winner: Nebraska 31, Purdue 14