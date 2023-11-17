Advertisement
News More News
ago football Edit

Nebraska vs. Wisconsin final score predictions plus CFB Week 12 picks

Nebraska football will need to rely on its defense once again as it faces Wisconsin on the road.
Nebraska football will need to rely on its defense once again as it faces Wisconsin on the road. (Bailey Kapels/Bailey Kapels Photography)
Inside Nebraska
Staff

Game day for Nebraska football is at our doorstep once again as the Huskers (5-5, 3-4 Big Ten) travel to Wisconsin (5-5, 3-4) for a massive primetime game on Saturday.

As Nebraska and Wisconsin get ready for kick off (6:30 p.m. Central Time on NBC) the Inside Nebraska crew dishes out final score predictions for the game plus our staff's CFB Week 12 picks!

>> GUESS THE SCORE CONTEST: Tell us your final score predictions IN THIS THREAD on our Insider's Board for a chance to win a free one-month or free one-year subscription! Scroll past the table of CFB staff picks below for more info.

>> SUBSCRIBE: All access to our premium content & boards

=========================

Nebraska at Wisconsin Final Score Predictions

Spread at time of picks:

WISC -4.5

O/U 36.5

ZACK: Wisconsin 16, Nebraska 13

STEVE: Wisconsin 17, Nebraska 13

GREG: Wisconsin 23, Nebraska 3

JANSEN: Wisconsin 16, Nebraska 13

“The Ten” … Games to Pick

Week 12 Games
Matchup Spread

Nebraska (5-5) at Wisconsin (5-5)

WISC -4.5

3 Michigan (10-0) at Maryland (6-4)

MICH -19.0

10 Louisville (9-1) at Miami (6-4)

LOU -1.0

Rutgers (6-4) at 12 Penn State (8-2)

PSU -20.5

Purdue (3-7) at Northwestern (5-5)

PUR -3.0

22 Utah (7-3) at 17 Arizona (7-3)

ARIZ -1.0

1 Georgia (10-0) at 18 Tennessee (7-3)

UGA -10.0

Illinois (5-5) at 16 Iowa (8-2)

IOWA -3.0

21 Kansas State (7-3) at 25 Kansas (7-3)

KSU -8.0

5 Washington (10-0) at 11 Oregon St (8-2)

ORST -2.5
*neutral field in Jacksonville, Fla.
Week 12 CFB Picks ATS
Zack Steve Greg Jansen

Nebraska

Nebraska

Wisconsin

Nebraska

Maryland

Michigan

Michigan

Michigan

Miami - $

Louisville

Miami - $

Louisville

Rutgers

Rutgers

Penn State

Rutgers

N'Western - $

N'Western - $

Purdue

N'Western - $

Arizona

Utah - $

Utah - $

Utah - $

Georgia

Georgia

Georgia

Georgia

Illinois - $

Iowa

Illinois - $

Iowa

Kansas - $

Kansas - $

K-State

Kansas - $

Oregon State

Washington - $

Washington - $

Washington - $

Last week:

4-6 (4 pts)

Last week:

6-4 (7 pts)

Last week:

7-3 (7 pts)

Last week:

6-4 (7 pts)
$ = straight-up upset

Season Standings After Week 11

Jansen: 57-48-5 (62 pts)

Greg: 55-49-6 (62 pts)

Zack: 50-56-4 (58 pts)

Steve: 54-52-4 (57 pts)

Important notes:

>>> Our 10 picks in the table above are made "Against the Spread." For example: If one of our staff members predicts Wisconsin to beat Nebraska, 21-20, they may still have Nebraska listed on the chart because they are predicting a Wisconsin win but do not believe the Badgers will cover the spread (which is -4.5 points in this case). For those unfamiliar with how ATS picks work, head to this link for a full rundown!

>>> The spreads are locked in at 2 p.m. Wednesday every week. Each staff member had the same spread to consider.

>>> Scoring System: 1 point awarded in the season standings for each correct pick, 1 bonus point awarded for correctly picking an upset straight up, 1 bonus point awarded for predicting the exact score + winner of Nebraska's game.

>>> We will do weekly picks during the regular season, and we will extend it into the postseason if Nebraska reaches a bowl game.

=========================

Guess the Score Contest: Win a free one-year subscription

Head to THIS THREAD on our Insider's Board to give us your* prediction in our weekly Guess the Score Contest!

*yore

Free year = Pick the correct winner AND the exact final score

Free month = Pick the correct winner AND the closest to each team's score without going over each team's final point total

You may only enter one score prediction each week, and predictions lock one hour before kickoff. Maximum subscription prize per person is one year.

THIS YEAR'S CONTEST WINNERS:

Nebraska at Minnesota: None

at Colorado: Jaemekon

Northern Illinois: NU HZKRZ

Louisiana Tech: HuskerFitter98

Michigan: TheAdmiral1777 and argon – A rare dual winner!

at Illinois: Huskersrockin

Northwestern: HuskerRick

Purdue: gobigredno.1***

at Michigan State: saudi_aurora

Maryland: valleyred


***Our first one-year winner of the year! Correctly predicted the exact final score and winner: Nebraska 31, Purdue 14

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement