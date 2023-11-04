The Nebraska volleyball train keeps chugging right along. Even if John Cook’s pulse, and the heart rates around Lincoln, saw a dramatic uptick right around 10-10:15 p.m. in the Central Time Zone.

The Huskers, ranked No. 1 in the nation ever since its sensational win over Wisconsin in their epic 1-2 showdown in Lincoln two weeks ago, remain unbeaten following a road win over No. 16 Penn State on Friday night – one that was as impressive for their resiliency as it was for their ability to pull off massive wins in their three five-set thrillers this year.

Nebraska (22-0, 13-0 Big Ten) remains unblemished after beating the Nittany Lions (15-7, 9-4) for the second time this season (15-25, 23-25, 25-18, 25-20, 15-13) in another heart-stopper to tack onto a résumé that also features five-set classics in victories over then-No. 1 Wisconsin and on the road over then-No. 17 Purdue in the last five weeks.

Inside Nebraska is here to break down another victory with our three key takeaways as the Huskers took another crucial step toward earning an outright conference championship.

