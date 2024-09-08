Nebraska football DL Jimari Butler and LB Vincent Shavers Jr. (10) (Photo by Bailey Kapels for Inside Nebraska)

Nebraska football had not defeated Colorado in nearly a decade and a half. The Huskers had last beaten the Buffs since a 45-17 victory on Nov. 26, 2010 in Lincoln. After that, it was three consecutive losses: Back-to-back heartbreakers (33-28 in 2018 and 34-31 in OT the following season) and last year's 36-14 turnover-fest in Boulder. That skid is now done, and the Huskers did it with a bang, brutally punishing the Buffs physically and wearing them down mentally in building a 28-0 halftime lead. From there, the Huskers went into cruise control mode while their defense continued to pound Colorado into Memorial Stadium's turf. It feels like a brand-new era of Nebraska football truly has arrived, and Saturday night provided the most recognizable example of that. Sunday afternoon, however, provided the next example.

The Huskers opened the season by popping off for 33 unanswered points en route to a 40-7 blowout win over UTEP in Week 1. Then, they got the monkey (or, buffalo) off their back and blitzed through the Buffs to earn a 28-10 victory. Now, they have earned some respect at the national level, and people are starting to take what is happening in Lincoln very seriously. The Huskers earned their way into the latest AP Top 25 poll on Sunday, netting their first such ranking in five years. Nebraska is one of six Big Ten teams to crack the Week 3 AP Top 25 poll while three more were in the "others receiving votes" category.

AP Top 25 (Week 3) Big Ten teams in bold Rank Team Record 1 Georgia (54 first-place votes) 2-0 2 Texas (4) 2-0 3 Ohio State (5) 2-0 4 Alabama 2-0 5 Ole Miss 2-0 6 Missouri 2-0 7 Tennessee 2-0 8 Penn State 2-0 9 Oregon 2-0 10 Miami 2-0 11 USC 2-0 12 Utah 2-0 13 Oklahoma State 2-0 14 Kansas State 2-0 15 Oklahoma 2-0 16 LSU 1-1 17 Michigan 1-1 18 Notre Dame 1-1 19 Louisville 2-0 20 Arizona 2-0 21 Iowa State (381 total votes) 2-0 22 Clemson (292) 1-1 23 Nebraska (142) 2-0 24 Boston College (116) 2-0 25 Northern Illinois (114) 2-0 – Others receiving votes: Illinois (101), Boise State (77), Texas A&M (68), Syracuse (63), Memphis (38), Washington (27) Iowa (24), Kansas (22), Vanderbilt (18), South Carolina (10), Liberty (10), Wisconsin (9), UNLV (7), North Carolina (7), California (3), BYU (2), UCF (1), TCU (1) –