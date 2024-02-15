On Thursday the Nebraska volleyball program announced which Big Ten opponents it'll host and travel to for the 2024 season.

The Huskers will host two of the Big Ten's new members in Lincoln — USC and UCLA — while traveling to the other first-time conference teams, Oregon and Washington.

Although the additions of Oregon, UCLA, USC and Washington brings the Big Ten to 18 teams, the volleyball schedule will stay at 20 matches — 10 at home with 10 on the road.