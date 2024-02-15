Nebraska volleyball announces 2024 Big Ten opponents
On Thursday the Nebraska volleyball program announced which Big Ten opponents it'll host and travel to for the 2024 season.
The Huskers will host two of the Big Ten's new members in Lincoln — USC and UCLA — while traveling to the other first-time conference teams, Oregon and Washington.
Although the additions of Oregon, UCLA, USC and Washington brings the Big Ten to 18 teams, the volleyball schedule will stay at 20 matches — 10 at home with 10 on the road.
The Huskers will both host and travel to Illinois, Iowa and Wisconsin. Those are the only three teams Nebraska will play twice.
The opponents that will play Nebraska inside the Bob Devaney Sports Center include Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Purdue, Rutgers, UCLA and USC.
Nebraska will travel to Maryland, Michigan State, Northwestern, Oregon, Ohio State, Penn State and Washington.
The Huskers' match in Lincoln with USC will have a bit of extra intrigue to it. Tyler Hildebrand, who spent three seasons coaching under John Cook, was recently hired as USC's associate head coach. He spent the past two seasons as the head coach of his alma mater, Long Beach State.
The Trojans' player roster will have Nebraska flavor to it in 2024 as well. Former Husker player Ally Batenhorst transferred to USC in January.