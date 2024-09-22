Nebraska VB: Huskers dominate in Top 5 road sweep over Louisville

Nebraska volleyball, ranked fifth in the nation, swept fourth-ranked Louisville on the road Sunday (Photo by Courtesy of Nebraska Athletics)

***Nebraska volleyball game story provided courtesy of Nebraska Athletics***

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The No. 5 Nebraska volleyball team earned its second win of the week against a top-five opponent with a 25-16, 25-17, 25-20 win over No. 4 Louisville in front of a crowd of 14,126 at the KFC Yum! Center on Sunday afternoon. The Huskers improved to 10-1 on the season after picking up their first sweep against a top-five team on the road since Feb. 21, 2021 (Minnesota). Louisville fell to 8-2. Nebraska dominated the serve game with seven aces to none for Louisville. The Huskers were also stout defensively, posting nine blocks and holding Louisville to .133 hitting. On the attack, Nebraska hit .305. Harper Murray had 11 kills to lead the Big Red, while Merritt Beason had nine kills and hit .364 with four blocks. Andi Jackson added six kills on .545 hitting with four blocks, and Lindsay Krause added five kills. Bergen Reilly finished with 25 assists, six digs, four kills and two blocks. Lexi Rodriguez had a team-high eight digs. Rebekah Allick led the team in blocks with five. Anna DeBeer had 12 kills for Louisville. Charitie Luper and Sofia Maldonado Diaz each had eight.

