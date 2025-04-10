Nyziah Hunter showcasing to Holgo, Raiola "why we recruited him"

Nyziah Hunter, one of the landmark transfer portal additions for Nebraska football this offseason, dips his head down toward the microphone inches away from the foam covers, when asked the question.

Almost as if he was testifying under oath inside a courtroom – just to make sure everyone knows what he, and this Nebraska football team, truly believes about his quarterback.

“He’s a dog.”

The question posed to the former California receiver was simple, asking him to describe Dylan Raiola to people who are not familiar with his game. (Perhaps Shaquille O’Neal?)

“Like, he's THAT guy. On and off the field,” Hunter said.

The first thing Hunter heard during his “official” introduction to Husker Nation in front of the mics and cameras on Thursday was a light-hearted, good-natured question jokingly asking him if this media spotlight was a little different of an experience than the one he had in Berkeley.

He laughed as he replied, “Oh, very different. Very, very, very different,” because of course it is. That spotlight, in more ways than one, is why he chose Lincoln as his new residence in the first place.