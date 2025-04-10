Big Ten Spotlight: Biggest portal needs in the spring transfer window

Ryan Day (Photo by © Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

The spring transfer window opens on Wednesday and college coaches, GMs and player personnel departments have already been scouring rosters, circling players they’d recruit if they decide to enter the transfer portal. Beginning today with the Big Ten, Rivals will break down the portal priorities for each Power Four team. MORE BIG TEN: Panic meter for programs lagging behind in 2026 recruiting

ILLINOIS

Illinois was one of the better rushing offenses in the Big Ten last season and expect that style to carry over to this season. To help in that area, look for the Illini to work on adding at least one offensive lineman from the transfer portal. Also on offense, keep an eye on Illinois as a potential landing spot for a tight end. Defensive back will also likely be an area in which Illinois tries to add depth.

INDIANA

Indiana won't sneak up on the college football world this season but it has a lot of work to do to field the same caliber of team as it did last year. The Hoosiers had a strong transfer portal class coming out of the winter window and they'll look to bring in more help this spring. Finding an edge rusher has been a top priority for Indiana and it'll continue to look for additional help at the receiver position this spring now that Tyler Morris, who just transferred in from Michigan, went down with a season-ending knee injury. Giving former Cal star quarterback Fernando Mendoza more weapons remains top of mind for Indiana.

IOWA

The Hawkeyes made a big move earlier this transfer cycle by signing FCS star quarterback Mark Gronowski out of South Dakota State. Iowa also brought in quarterback Hank Brown, receiver Sam Phillips and defensive linemen Bryce Hawthorne and Jonah Pace. With just five transfers in this class, Iowa is likely to add a few more before all is said and done. Cornerback and at least one offensive lineman seem to be the likeliest positions Iowa’s staff will address this spring.

MARYLAND

The Terps and head coach Mike Locksley are looking to bounce back from a four-win season and the transfer portal is supposed to help them take a big step in the right direction. This spring the Terps are expected to focus on adding help in the trenches. Adding experienced offensive and defensive linemen are priorities 1A and 1B for Maryland.

MICHIGAN

Improving on offense will remain the focus for Michigan in the transfer portal. Adding offensive linemen who can protect star freshman Bryce Underwood is right at the top of the priority list but he also needs a more well-rounded receiving corps than Michigan fielded last season. Look for the Wolverines to be a big player for any high-end receiver that hits the portal. Tight end is also expected to be one position where Michigan tries to add help.

MICHIGAN STATE

After addressing most of its offensive needs during the winter transfer window, defense will primarily be the focus for Michigan State during the spring transfer window. According to Pro Football Focus, the Spartans had the lowest pass rush grade and second-lowest coverage grade in the Big Ten last season. Look for Michigan State to add at least one pass rusher and multiple defensive backs to try to reverse those trends.

MINNESOTA

The Golden Gophers have already signed a strong transfer class so this spring may be fairly quiet for them. The defensive line is one position Minnesota could pursue this spring. Adding depth up front is always a good idea but it is tight on roster spots right now so they must really think a transfer is a good fit.

NEBRASKA

The Cornhuskers have put together one of the best transfer portal classes of any team thus far in the 2025 cycle and they'll still be active this spring. Adding more help along the offensive line and at tight end are two of their top priorities. More depth at running back is also a need for Nebraska. The Huskers did lose a lot on the defensive side of the ball during the winter transfer window but have already added a lot of help there. Still, expect the defensive line to be an area of focus for Nebraska.

NORTHWESTERN

Northwestern has already added north of 10 transfers this cycle but it'll still be active this spring. The Wildcats will look to improve at a number of positions but their No. 1 priority is going to be at receiver. Northwestern needs more help at the position as it looks to get more explosive on offense.

OHIO STATE

The reigning national champions have only added six players in the transfer portal thus far but they’re tied for the second-highest average stars per commit. The No. 1 priority for Ohio State this spring will be adding players along the defensive line. The Buckeyes are replacing a number of starters and big-time contributors from last season and they need not only depth but experience as well. Don't be surprised if Ohio State adds a quarterback also. With only Julian Sayin, Lincoln Kienholz and true freshman Tavien St. Clair on the roster, Ohio State needs more depth at the position just in case it loses one to the transfer portal.

OREGON

Unsurprisingly, Oregon did an excellent job addressing its top needs in the transfer portal already. The Ducks were able to add the top-ranked defensive back (Dillon Thieneman), the top two offensive line prospects (Isaiah World and Emmanuel Pregnon) and the No. 1 running back (Makhi Hughes) during the winter transfer window. Look for Oregon to work on bringing in a linebacker during the spring and maybe another receiver depending on how things shake out.

PENN STATE

It should come as no surprise that Penn State needs a game-breaking receiver out of the transfer portal. The Nittany Lions have championship aspirations this year and the last remaining hole on their roster is in their receiving corps. Penn State will also look to solidify the core of its defense by adding help at linebacker and along the defensive line.

PURDUE

Purdue's roster was gutted during the winter transfer window but new head coach Barry Odom and his staff were active in the winter, adding a number of important pieces on both sides of the ball. This spring the trenches are going to be a major focus for the Boilermakers. Adding experience and talent along the offensive and defensive lines will go a long way for Purdue this coming season. Receiver and defensive back are also going to be positions they target once the transfer portal opens.

RUTGERS

Rutgers is going to primarily focus on adding help in the trenches and at linebacker. The Scarlet Knights have their sights set on adding an offensive tackle but aren't limiting themselves to only tackles once the portal opens. Help on the interior of the defensive line is going to also be a priority as well. Linebacker, however, is likely their top priority.

UCLA

The Bruins are looking to regain their footing this season and their spring portal efforts will likely focus on the offensive line. Expect UCLA to sign multiple offensive linemen during the spring portal window. After ranking in the bottom half of the Big Ten in tackles for a loss and sacks last season, the Bruins are also likely going to target an edge defender who can make plays in the backfield.

USC

The Trojans did a great job addressing their biggest need by signing a pair of coveted defensive tackles in Keeshawn Silver and Jamaal Jarrett early in this portal cycle. If USC is going to continue to be active in the portal, a linebacker is the most likely priority.

Don’t rule out a cornerback, receiver or offensive linemen if a quality prospect shows up in the portal.

WASHINGTON

Now entering his second season at the helm in Seattle, head coach Jedd Fisch and his staff landed some impressive defensive transfers earlier in the transfer cycle but this spring they’ll likely turn their attention to the offensive side of the ball. Adding help on the offensive line and in the receiver room will likely be two positions Washington focuses on. The Huskies might also sign a defensive lineman this spring if they find one they think can contribute this season.

WISCONSIN