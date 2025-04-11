Rapid Recap: Dana Holgorsen updates Nebraska football spring progress

The two also react to running backs coach EJ Barthel's comments on Kwinten Ives and the RB room, first impression of Cal WR transfer Nyziah Hunter and more

Inside Nebraska's Tim Verghese and Steve Marik discuss their takeaways from Nebraska OC Dana Holgorsen's press conference on Thursday.

