Published Nov 15, 2024
Nebraska-USC final score predictions + CFB Week 12 staff picks ATS
Inside Nebraska
Staff
Game day for Nebraska football is only a day away as head coach Matt Rhule and the Huskers get set for Saturday's road matchup at USC.

The Huskers (5-4 overall, 2-4 Big Ten) and Trojans (4-5, 2-5) will square off at 3:00 p.m. CST/1:00 p.m. PST on FOX.

As we await opening kickoff, the Inside Nebraska crew* dishes out final score predictions for Huskers vs. Trojans and gives their College Football Week 12 picks against the spread!

GUESS THE SCORE CONTEST: Tell us your final score predictions for Nebraska-USC IN THIS THREAD on our Insider's Board for a chance to win a free one-year subscription!

*Publisher Zack Carpenter, staff writer Steve Marik, recruiting analyst Tim Verghese and digital producer Jansen Coburn

NEBRASKA at USC: Final Score Predictions

Spread: USC -8.5

Total: 50.5

>> Spread and total per BetMGM as of 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 13

**********

ZACK: Nebraska 27, USC 21

STEVE: USC 28, Nebraska 24

TIM: USC 27, Nebraska 24

JANSEN: USC 31, Nebraska 23

CFB WEEK 12 PICKS

CFB Week 12 Games
MatchupSpread

Nebraska (5-4) @ USC (4-5)

USC -8.5

UCLA (4-5) @ Washington (5-5) – Friday

WASH -3.5

Michigan State (4-5) @ Illinois (6-3)

ILL -2.5

Rutgers (5-4) @ Maryland (4-5)

MD -5.5

1 Oregon (10-0) @ Wisconsin (5-4)

ORE -14

17 Clemson (7-2) @ Pittsburgh (7-2)

CLEM -10

24 Missouri (7-2) @ 23 South Carolina (6-3)

SC -12.5

Arizona State (7-2) @ 20 Kansas State (7-2)

KSU -9

6 Tennessee (8-1) @ 11 Georgia (7-2)

UGA -9.5

13 Boise State (8-1) @ San Jose State (6-3)

BSU -13.5

CFB Week 12 Picks ATS
$ = straight-up upset; all picks are made ATS (against the spread)
ZackSteveTimJansen

Nebraska – $

USC

Nebraska

Nebraska

Washington

UCLA – $

UCLA

Washington

Illinois

Illinois

Illinois

Illinois

Rutgers – $

Maryland

Maryland

Rutgers – $

Oregon

Oregon

Oregon

Oregon

Clemson

Clemson

Clemson

Pittsburgh

Missouri

South Carolina

South Carolina

Missouri

Arizona State

Kansas State

Kansas State

Arizona State

Georgia

Tennessee

Tennessee

Georgia

Boise State

Boise State

San Jose State

Boise State

Last week:

3-7 (4 pts)

Last week:

3-7 (3 pts)

Last week:

4-6 (5 pts)

Last week:

1-9 (2 pts)

Important notes:

>>> Our 10 picks in the table above are made "Against the Spread." For example: If one of our staff members predicts Nebraska to beat Colorado, 35-31, they may still have Colorado listed on the chart because they are predicting a Nebraska win but do not believe the Huskers will cover the spread. For those unfamiliar with how ATS picks work, head to this link for a full rundown!

>>> The spreads are locked in on Wednesday at noon, at the latest, every week. Each staff member has the same spread to consider for each respective game.

>>> Scoring System: 1 point awarded in the season standings for each correct pick, 1 bonus point awarded for correctly picking an upset straight up, 1 bonus point awarded for predicting the exact score + winner of Nebraska's game. Tiebreaker is the best W-L record. End-of-season tiebreaker is W-L record ATS in Nebraska games.

SEASON STANDINGS

1 – Tim: 53-46-1 (57 pts)

2 – Steve: 49-50-1 (57 pts)

3 – Zack: 46-53-1 (55 pts)

4 – Jansen: 38-61-1 (46 pts)

Record in straight-up upset picks:

Steve: 8-7

Tim: 4-5

Jansen: 10-13

Zack: 10-14

Guess the Score Contest: Win a free one-year subscription

Head to THIS THREAD on our Insider's Board to give us your* prediction in our weekly Guess the Score Contest for a chance to win a free Inside Nebraska subscription!

*yore

Free year = Pick the correct winner AND the exact final score

Free month = Pick the correct winner AND the closest to each team's score without going over each team's final point total

You may only enter one score prediction each week, and predictions lock one hour before kickoff. Maximum subscription prize per person is one year.

**********

THIS YEAR'S WINNERS:

vs. UTEP – @Huskerpanther

>> Prediction: Nebraska 34, UTEP 7

>> Actual score: Nebraska 40, UTEP 7

vs. Colorado – NONE

>> Actual score: Nebraska 28, Colorado 10

vs. Northern Iowa – @TX Huskr

>> Prediction: Nebraska 34, Northern Iowa 3 – ***EXACT SCORE***

>> Actual final score: Nebraska 34, Northern Iowa 3

vs. Illinois – @GusGus1

>> Prediction: Illinois 24, Nebraska 21

>> Actual final score: Illinois 31, Nebraska 24 (OT)

at Purdue – @Husker Dreme

>> Prediction: Nebraska 28, Purdue 7

>> Actual final score: Nebraska 28, Purdue 10

vs. Rutgers – NONE

>> Actual final score: Nebraska 14, Rutgers 7

at Indiana – @sureray

>> Prediction: Indiana 18, Nebraska 7

>> Actual final score: Indiana 56, Nebraska 7

at Ohio State – NONE

>> Actual final score: Ohio State 21, Nebraska 17

vs. UCLA – @whiteshoes97

>> Prediction: UCLA 27, Nebraska 20 – ***EXACT SCORE***

>> Actual final score: UCLA 27, Nebraska 20

