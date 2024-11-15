Nebraska-USC final score predictions + CFB Week 12 staff picks ATS

Game day for Nebraska football is only a day away as head coach Matt Rhule and the Huskers get set for Saturday's road matchup at USC. The Huskers (5-4 overall, 2-4 Big Ten) and Trojans (4-5, 2-5) will square off at 3:00 p.m. CST/1:00 p.m. PST on FOX. As we await opening kickoff, the Inside Nebraska crew* dishes out final score predictions for Huskers vs. Trojans and gives their College Football Week 12 picks against the spread! GUESS THE SCORE CONTEST: Tell us your final score predictions for Nebraska-USC IN THIS THREAD on our Insider's Board for a chance to win a free one-year subscription! Scroll to the bottom of this page for more info. *Publisher Zack Carpenter, staff writer Steve Marik, recruiting analyst Tim Verghese and digital producer Jansen Coburn

NEBRASKA at USC: Final Score Predictions

Spread: USC -8.5 Total: 50.5 >> Spread and total per BetMGM as of 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 13 ********** ZACK: Nebraska 27, USC 21 STEVE: USC 28, Nebraska 24 TIM: USC 27, Nebraska 24 JANSEN: USC 31, Nebraska 23

CFB WEEK 12 PICKS

CFB Week 12 Games Matchup Spread Nebraska (5-4) @ USC (4-5) USC -8.5 UCLA (4-5) @ Washington (5-5) – Friday WASH -3.5 Michigan State (4-5) @ Illinois (6-3) ILL -2.5 Rutgers (5-4) @ Maryland (4-5) MD -5.5 1 Oregon (10-0) @ Wisconsin (5-4) ORE -14 17 Clemson (7-2) @ Pittsburgh (7-2) CLEM -10 24 Missouri (7-2) @ 23 South Carolina (6-3) SC -12.5 Arizona State (7-2) @ 20 Kansas State (7-2) KSU -9 6 Tennessee (8-1) @ 11 Georgia (7-2) UGA -9.5 13 Boise State (8-1) @ San Jose State (6-3) BSU -13.5

CFB Week 12 Picks ATS $ = straight-up upset; all picks are made ATS (against the spread) Zack Steve Tim Jansen Nebraska – $ USC Nebraska Nebraska Washington UCLA – $ UCLA Washington Illinois Illinois Illinois Illinois Rutgers – $ Maryland Maryland Rutgers – $ Oregon Oregon Oregon Oregon Clemson Clemson Clemson Pittsburgh Missouri South Carolina South Carolina Missouri Arizona State Kansas State Kansas State Arizona State Georgia Tennessee Tennessee Georgia Boise State Boise State San Jose State Boise State Last week: 3-7 (4 pts) Last week: 3-7 (3 pts) Last week: 4-6 (5 pts) Last week: 1-9 (2 pts)

Important notes: >>> Our 10 picks in the table above are made "Against the Spread." For example: If one of our staff members predicts Nebraska to beat Colorado, 35-31, they may still have Colorado listed on the chart because they are predicting a Nebraska win but do not believe the Huskers will cover the spread. For those unfamiliar with how ATS picks work, head to this link for a full rundown! >>> The spreads are locked in on Wednesday at noon, at the latest, every week. Each staff member has the same spread to consider for each respective game. >>> Scoring System: 1 point awarded in the season standings for each correct pick, 1 bonus point awarded for correctly picking an upset straight up, 1 bonus point awarded for predicting the exact score + winner of Nebraska's game. Tiebreaker is the best W-L record. End-of-season tiebreaker is W-L record ATS in Nebraska games.

SEASON STANDINGS

1 – Tim: 53-46-1 (57 pts) 2 – Steve: 49-50-1 (57 pts) 3 – Zack: 46-53-1 (55 pts) 4 – Jansen: 38-61-1 (46 pts) Record in straight-up upset picks: Steve: 8-7 Tim: 4-5 Jansen: 10-13 Zack: 10-14

