I’m not a psychic, I’m not Nostradamus, I’m not a star in the Final Destination movie series. But I can tell you the future of what my Thursday covering Nebraska football is about to bring.

Thursday is going to bring me* one of the classic no holds barred type of days in regard to the internal chaos that has come to define my stupidity-filled, to-do-list-that-never-ends weekdays on any given morning, afternoon and evening during the spring and fall months.

*That lead was so junior-high level that I might as well have started this column out with “in my five-paragraph essay, I’m going to tell you about…”

It’s going to be one of those work days of 14-16 hours that’s unrelenting, unforgiving and never ending.

And, man, thank GOD those days are back.

The offseason sucks. We’re still in it, but this is that little vacation we all get that motivates us to actually finish off those spreadsheets your boss asked you to complete in an efficient time – you know, the tedious everyday work tasks that truthfully take an hour or less to get done but you stretch into a whole morning or afternoon just to procrastinate because, hey, YOU’RE the boss of your own show. So, go at a boss’ pace. That’s what I say. Then again, I almost got fired doing exactly that when I was 19 working my summer job as a furniture mover. But the key word there is “almost!”

What are we talking about, again? Where am I?

Oh, that’s right: FOOTBALL.

For the seven of you who made it this far in the column: First of all, thanks. Love you.

The fact that I already know today is going to be a bombardment of 200 different obligations and priorities – and the fact that I woke up giddy about it all – means just one thing: No, not because it’s pay day. No, I’m pretty confident my bracket is toast. Stop guessing, guy who likes to interrupt.

It means one thing: Football is BACK, baby.

*mutters under his breath*

... for five weeks ...

*shouts loudly*

... and what a marvelous five weeks it will be! ...