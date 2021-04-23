HuskerOnline - Nebraska shuts out Michigan State to win game 1

The Nebraska baseball team (19-6) shut out Michigan State (11-16) to take game one of the three-game series 4-0. Seven hits from the Huskers scored the four runs and the defense did the rest.

The NU offense got on the board in the fourth inning after getting struck out six times in the first three innings. After Joe Acker was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning, he advanced on a fly ball to deep right field. Spencer Schwellenbach drove him home and broke the deadlock. The junior later scored after a base hit from Cam Chick and a hard-hit ball in the infield from Max Anderson.

The bats continued in the fifth inning and this time Joe Acker drove in a run with a double in the left-center field gap. Jaxon Hallmark hit a single to put runners on the corners, and an infield error on Schwellenbach's ground ball to shortstop scored one more and doubled the Big Red lead.

Cade Povich was on the mound to start the game and he was dealing. The junior pitched seven shutout innings allowing just four hits and striking out five. The most dangerous chance for the Spartans came in the sixth inning, when an error, a walk and a base hit loaded the bases. With one out, Povich forced a ground ball that ended up as a double play to get Nebraska out of the jam.

Jake Bunz came in to relieve Povich in the eighth inning and he didn't miss a beat. The junior pitched the final two innings giving up just one hit and striking out three batters. Bunz walked no Spartans and his close finished the fourth shutout of the season for the Huskers.