Nebraska's newest kickers will improve kickoffs, special teams says Frost

It’s no secret that Nebraska has struggled with special teams and putting a solid product on the field during Scott Frost’s reign.

During spring practice, players and assistant coaches expressed a heavyweight on the importance of special teams and that mentality is carrying through into fall practice.

“Special teams is going to be a huge emphasis for us,” Frost said during the fall practice kickoff press conference on Thursday. “It has been in the past but I want the kids to understand it.”

Frost also said he believes he has the manpower and talent on the roster to turn the corner past the special team’s struggles.

“Obviously having the talent to cover kicks and do those types of things is a big part of it too and we’re getting more talent and have more depth,” he said. “So we should be able to cover kicks better.”

Nebraska placekicker and 2020 Big Ten Kicker of the Year, Connor Culp, is returning for another season and has brought consistency and skill to a position that struggled with both in previous seasons.