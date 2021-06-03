Nebraska walk-on Kelen Meyer in a position to handle kickoffs in August

KEARNEY, Neb. - All eyes are on future Nebraska football walk-on Kelen Meyer as he shows off his kicking abilities during the 63rd annual Nebraska Shrine Bowl on Saturday night. Meyer could earn the Huskers’ starting kick-off role this fall barring a solid adjustment to college football when he reports to UNL on June 7. “My coaches (at Nebraska) have been telling me that I'm good enough to be there and do well and earn the starting spot,” said Meyer who helped earn a Nebraska Class C-2 championship for the Ord Chanticleers his senior season.

Meyer kicked a 58-yard field goal that tied for the second-longest field goal in Nebraska high school history during his final season at Ord. During his career, Meyer averaged 57 yards per kickoff, with a career-long of 78 yards, and 39 yards per punt. Head coach Kurt Frenzen coaches at Columbus Lakeview high school and is the head coach of the North team during the 2021 Shrine Bowl. In his 20 years with the Vikings, Frenzen said he has never seen a kicker like Meyer. “We've got some pretty accurate kickers over the years,” he said. “I've been able to see, in high school, guys that are pretty good medium-range but to have that live of a leg and on that consistent of a basis, I gotta be honest with you, I don't know if I've seen anything like that before.” Along with punting and kicking, Meyer was the Chanticleers top wide receiver and cornerback. At wide receiver, the 6-foot-3, 190-pound athlete averaged over 20 yards a catch and caught four touchdown passes during his senior year. Playing in all three phases of football doesn’t scratch the surface of proving Meyer’s athleticism.

He won a silver medal in the 182-pound weight class at the 2020 Class C state wrestling tournament. Meyer is also a two-time qualifier for state golf. He qualified as an individual and as a team his senior year. In the summer, he also played American Legion baseball for Ord. While participating in four sports and four positions in football, Frenzen believes that once Meyer focuses his time on one position, he’ll begin to touch his potential. “If he goes in and focuses on it, really gets specialized in it and gets coaching that a Division I program can provide, I can see him taking it to another level and be pretty special,” Franzen said. While Meyer’s talent is unique, he can be compared to the late Sam Foltz, who also played several football positions and sports at Grand Island High School. Foltz walked on at Nebraska and worked his way to be one of the greatest Husker football punters of all time before his death in 2015. Foltz really began to make a name for himself as a punter at the 2012 Shrine Bowl game in Lincoln. Meyer, who according to him only kicked three returnable balls this past season, said he always looked up to Foltz and his all-around talent. Like Foltz, Frenzen believes Meyer will make his mark on Nebraska football and the Big Ten. “To watch him just be able to leg it like he does every day in practice is pretty amazing and it makes you think that he's got the ability to do something pretty special at the next level,” he said.

