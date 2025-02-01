Nebraska's latest injury updates, offseason surgeries, recovery timetables

"We had a lot of guys get surgery," Rhule said. "Kind of run-of-the-mill postseason (surgeries), a lot of (labrum injuries) and stuff like that."

Nebraska coach Matt Rhule provided a brief update on Saturday morning to report the latest on team injuries, players who underwent recent surgeries and timetables for some of those Huskers and when he expects them to return to the field.

As it stands today, five weeks have passed since the Huskers' win over Boston College, meaning we are approaching the midway point of that 12-week gap. With roughly seven weeks left until the spring season kicks off, now is the most ideal time for players to undergo any necessary offseason surgery, rest and rehab.

We are in the midst of an approximate 12-week layoff from Nebraska football between its Pinstripe Bowl win on Dec. 28 and the beginning of spring ball toward the end of March.

"Turner had surgery. That was a hamstring that just never quite healed, so he had to have surgery from a specialist a couple weeks ago. We're hopeful that he'll be back at some point."

"Knaak had surgery but should be back for the spring."

"Teddy Prochazka is right on pace."

"Demitrius is a little bit behind but trending in the right direction, so we think he'll be full-go this summer. I think those guys (Corcoran, Prochazka and Bell) are doing a really good job in the training room."

Looking at the laundry list of offensive linemen who have had to undergo an offseason procedure with a glass-half-full type of view: With all of those guys getting hampered with an injury and subsequent surgery, that certainly could – and almost certainly will – offer up the opportunity for younger, inexperienced linemen to step into their place and earn more first- and second-team reps to 1) quicken their development and 2) build depth for later on down the line in the fall.

"I mean, even in the portal you might find a guy here or there – like a one-year guy – but to win in college football, you're gonna have to grow your own offensive linemen," Rhule said. "We've recruited a lot of really good young players who have gone through the rhythm of redshirting, then being a backup, and so now it's their time to make their move. They have all the opportunities they want this spring, and I'm excited to see them.

"Guys like – even the guys we signed last year – Preston (Taumua), Grant Brix. Those guys in the bowl game were in the two-deep. So it'll be their chance this spring to go out there and either be starters or be in the two-deep and show what they can do. There's a lot of guys that have spent a year or two years in the weight room, and now they'll have an opportunity."