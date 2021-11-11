Nebraska's Class of 2022 baseball signees

The early NCAA signing period for baseball recruits began on Wednesday, November 10, and we have confirmed all the NU commits below have signed their letters of intent with Nebraska.
Class of 2022 Husker baseball signees
Position: RHP
Other offers: None[He was also being recruited by Wichita State, Marshall, Jackson State, and some Kansas community colleges.]
Notable:
On becoming a Cornhusker:
Coach Harvell's comments: "He's another walk-on. Right-handed pitcher who's super-athletic, and he was a high school quarterback. He's someone we've been on for a while who we really like. He's got a three-pitch mix and an upper-80s fastball, that is touching low-90s now. He's just a strong kid. He powers the ball to the plate. He is a really, really good walk-on pickup for us. He and Mikey Pauley were kind of in the same boat and entertaining some football scholarship offers. Pauley was a little more highly recruited, but they are both successful high school quarterbacks. We feel good to be getting both of those guys."
Position: SS/RHP [throws/right - bats/right]
Other offers: Minnesota, Purdue, Oklahoma State, Notre Dame and Xavier
Notable:
On becoming a Cornhusker:
Coach Harvell's comments: "He's a shortstop and he's super-athletic. His bat plays, so he's going to be able to contribute as a freshman on both sides of the ball. He's just kind of a natural, instinctive player."
On becoming a Cornhusker: "I am super-excited to become a Cornhusker next year! All I have heard is how hungry and passionate both the fan base and players are, so I feel like I will fit right in."
Coach Harvell's comments: "He's a Canadian kid. He's a left-handed pitcher, and probably a first baseman type or maybe a corner outfielder. He probably projects with higher upside on the mound than at the plate, but he can swing it. On the mound he is really special. He's kind of a low 3/4 slot, upper-80s to lower-90s with a really good breaking ball. He has pitched and competed at a high level all through his high school career. He's going to be dang good! Him and Pauley may be two guys who may come down to the wire for us because of the [MLB] Draft attention."
Position: LHP
Other offers: Ball State
Notable:
On becoming a Cornhusker: "It means everything to me," Dreher said of getting the chance to play for the home state Huskers. "I'm super-excited and I know it's a big deal. Not everyone gets to be in my shoes right now. I'm just very grateful for this! I was so impressed by them [last season]. That's what Husker baseball is. I just want to be a part of it, you know?"
Coach Harvell's comments: "He can really, really spin the breaking ball. He came to one of our camps and showed really well. He fits into our culture and all of that. He's got an upper-80s fastball, but he's got a wipeout curveball. He is a walk-on."
Position: OF/RHP [throws/right - bats/right]
Other offers: Oklahoma [Several other schools were in recruiting him and were on the verge of offering him as well.]
Notable:
On becoming a Cornhusker:
Coach Harvell's comments: "He is another in-state guy who went out to South Mountain junior college and he's coming back [to Nebraska]. He'll be a two-way guy as well. He's a big, physical kid. I mean, he is just a country strong dude. He put up good numbers last year at South Mountain. He'll also be a corner outfielder for us. He hit 13 home runs in junior college last year, and on the mound this fall he's been up to 98 mph. He's a mid-to-upper-90s guy with a good slider. I heard last week that someone had him rated as the No. 1 junior college player in the country. We see him as a middle of the order power threat, run-producer kind of bat; and then, come in late in the game and close it down with his power stuff."
Other offers: He was also being recruited by Creighton and Missouri
Notable:
On becoming a Cornhusker: "I’m very excited to join a great program with great coaches and stuff. I’m really looking forward to my time in Lincoln."
Coach Harvell's comments: "He's a left-handed hitting outfielder and he's an in-state kid. He's a pretty versatile kid, and he's gotten stronger and more athletic as he's gotten older. We signed him as a two-way guy, but the jury is out on whether he will pitch for us or not because he had a back injury. But he can do it all offensively. He's got some power in his bat that's going to continue to develop, as well as speed. He's just gotten better and improved, and he's got a really, really good arm from the outfield."
Other offers: Arkansas-Little Rock [Iowa and Creighton were recruiting him and were close to offering him.]
Notable:
On becoming a Cornhusker: "I have watched Husker baseball my whole life and now that I get the opportunity to be on the team is special to me. I’m very excited to get to work and I’m extremely thankful for this opportunity."
Coach Harvell's comments: "We've got a slew of right-handed pitchers [signees], and a lot of these guys are very similar. So, Nate Moquin, Brandon Lundquist and Sam Novotny are all in-state guys [from Millard]. They are all high school arms. They are all kind of similar, but they each have their own thing as well. Lundquist may be the most polished and college-ready guy right now. He's coming off of Tommy John [surgery], but we project him to be a low-90s and maybe even mid-90s guy. He has a feel for three pitches."
Other offers: Creighton [He was being heavily recruited by Wichita State, LSU, Arkansas, Kentucky, Oklahoma State, Alabama and Kansas State.]
Notable:
On becoming a Cornhusker: I'm excited to be a Husker. I'm looking forward to be able to learn from Coach Christy, Coach Childress, Coach Harvell, Coach Bolt and everyone down there. I'm excited to see how I can grow as a person and player in the culture that they have built down there. I'm excited to be a future part of a great program."
Coach Harvell's comments: "Moquin was always a guy with a strong arm, and now the pitchability has come along the last year and 1/2 for him."
Other offers: Creighton [He was also being recruited by Kansas State and Butler.]
Notable:
On becoming a Cornhusker:
Coach Harvell's comments: "Novotny is kind of the opposite of Moquin. He was the pitchability guy who had to be crafty and create some things, create some deception; and now his arm strength is starting to come on as he is getting older and stronger."
Other offers: Missouri [He was also being recruited by Oklahoma, Tennessee, Kentucky, Kansas State, Purdue, Missouri State and Kansas. He had football scholarships from Kansas State and Kansas to play quarterback in college.]
Notable:
On becoming a Cornhusker:
Coach Harvell's comments: "He's a big, physical kid with a big frame. He's a power hitter. He's caught in high school, but he has kind of outgrown that position just because of his size. We're probably looking at bringing him in as a corner outfielder or maybe a first baseman. He's a middle of the order type bat. He's got big-time Power."
This group of high school and junior college signees will not arrive in Lincoln until this coming summer, but this year's Cornhusker baseball team will start practice for their 2022 season in late January.